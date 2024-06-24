Eight Ulster players in Irish squad for Olympics

Ireland's hockey squad for the Paris Games has been announced with the panel including eight Ulster players.

Lisburn's Sean Murray will captain the team as Ireland return to the Olympics after missing out on Tokyo three years ago.

Murray is joined in the Ulster contingent by Peter Brown, Peter McKibbin, Matthew Nelson, Johnny McKee, Tim Cross, Kyle Marshall and Michael Robson.

“This is a hugely exciting moment for us as players, and it’s an honour to be able to represent this team and our country at the highest level of our sport," said Murray.

"The team and the wider group have worked so hard to get here. No doubt the experience will stay with us forever but right now, we just want to get out there and compete.”

Ireland earned their Olympics berth by beating Korea 4-3 in the third/fourth place play-off at the final qualifying event in Valencia in January.

They will compete in Pool B at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium with their opener against Belgium on 27 July before taking on India, Australia, Argentina and New Zealand.

"Those selected have earned this opportunity and it’s a moment for them and their families that they deserve," said Ireland coach Mark Tumilty.

"I’ve always said the toughest part of my job is selecting only 16 to compete, and our thoughts are also with those members of the group who have missed out on selection. I am proud of them all for getting us to where we are today."

Ireland squad: David Harte (GK), Lee Cole, Shane O’Donoghue, Kyle Marshall, Peter McKibbin, Tim Cross, Daragh Walsh, Nick Page, Sean Murray (capt), Michael Robson, Peter Brown, Johnny McKee, Jeremy Duncan, Matthew Nelson, Ben Walker, Ben Johnson, Jonny Lynch (reserve), Alistair Empey (reserve), Jaime Carr (reserve goalkeeper).