Eight-time Super Bowl Champion to headline Nebraska Football’s coaching clinic

One of the most successful coaches in the history of football has been announced as a guest speaker at this year’s Nebraska Football’s X&O coaching clinic. Eight-time Super Bowl Champion Bill Belichick will be a featured speaker for the 2024 event.

Belichick is most remembered for his 24-year run with the New England Patriots. During his time in Massachusetts, Belichick had a record of 266-121 with nine Super Bowl appearances (most for any head coach) and six Super Bowl wins (most for any head coach).

He also won two championships as an assistant coach with the New York Giants. It should be no surprise that Belichick would participate in the camp, as he has previously praised Rhule’s ability as a football coach.

“Ton of respect for Matt Rhule, yeah,” he said. “Matt did a tremendous job at Temple. Ran a great program there then, of course, went down to Baylor and did an outstanding job down there. You look at the draft this year and the number of players that came out of Baylor this year in the NFL draft, which are really his players. So—on all levels—whether it’s recruiting, motivation, strategic, development of players. Not all the players at those two schools are necessarily the top high school prospects going there, but he turned out a lot of good players.”

He has also discussed the similarities in how the two men approach the game of football.

“I had a good connection with him when he was at Temple. Some mutual friends there. Followed him, then watched him come into this league. And I have a ton of respect for the way he approaches the game. He’s a football guy, so we have a lot in common there. We really enjoy football.”

Matt Rhule’s coaching clinic will take place April 5 and 6 in Lincoln, Nebraska, at the University of Nebraska’s Memorial Stadium.

