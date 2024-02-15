Eight Tigers make D1Baseball’s top 200 prospects list

D1Baseball has released its list of the top 200 prospects for the 2024 MLB Draft. The LSU Tigers have eight players who have made the list.

Nate Ackenhausen, Jared Jones, Gavin Guidry, Gage Jump, Paxton Kling, Thatcher Hurd, Luke Holman and Tommy White all made the top 200 of those players and six of them made the top 50 of all of those players with one player just on the outside at No. 51.

Even after losing the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in the MLB draft, Jay Johnson and the Tigers reloaded with talented players out of the transfer portal and out of the most recent recruiting class.

Major League Talent Eight of our guys are on @d1baseball’s Top-200 College Prospects list – tied for most in the nation. pic.twitter.com/tNaoN5bJR7 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) February 14, 2024

LSU will take on VMI on Friday in Game 1 of the 2024 season. In the meantime, here’s a rundown of all eight players.

No. 173 - Nate Ackenhausen

Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

The senior finished last season with a 2-1 record and a 3.52 ERA. Nate was a vital piece of the bullpen last year and he looks to be in that same role this spring.

No. 159 - Jared Jones

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

The Bear arrived on the scene last year with a bang. He finished the season with a .304 batting average, 14 homers and 45 RBI. Jones has light tower power and I think he will be even better this spring.

No. 106 - Gavin Guidry

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Guidry is an enigma. He was recruited as one of the best two-way players in the country coming out of high school. He plays as a middle infielder but when he arrived on campus in Baton Rouge. Johnson saw him pitch and decided he wanted him on the mound. That decision proved to be a good one as Guidry finished the season 3-0 with a 3.77 ERA. Guidry could be used in multiple positions this spring for the Tigers.

No. 51 - Gage Jump

LSU pitcher Gage Jump is a star in the making! The UCLA transfer has successsfully rehabbed from Tommy John surgery and is primed for a big year. Jump should be one of the studs in this years group on the mound.@WAFB pic.twitter.com/ryWvvw40cp — John Eads WAFB-TV (@JohnEadsWAFB) February 7, 2024

Jump is a transfer pitcher from UCLA who did not have the opportunity to pitch for the Bruins last season due to an injury. He made the “jump” to Baton Rouge to join the defending national champions. It remains to be seen where he will fit in for the Tigers this spring.

No. 36 - Paxton Kling

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Kling was another freshman last year who burst onto the scene and showed stretches of dominance. He finished the season with a .289 batting average, five doubles, two triples, four homers and nine RBI. Kling is likely to be a starting outfielder this year for the Tigers and I think he will have a great season.

No. 21 - Thatcher Hurd

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

When LSU needed Hurd the most, he came through massively. Hurd got the start in the College World Series-clinching Game 3 win over the Florida Gators. Hurd pitched six innings and only allowed two runs as the Tigers went on to win 18-4. Hurd was recently named the Friday night starter for LSU so he will be the ace this season.

No. 20 - Luke Holman

Syndication: Tuscaloosa News

Holman transferred to LSU after spending his last two seasons at Alabama. He was the ace for the Crimson Tide last season. He ended 2023 with a 7-4 record and a 3.67 ERA. He has been named the Saturday starter for the Tigers this season.

No. 8 - Tommy White

Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

White is one of the most electrifying players in college baseball. He finished last season with a .374 batting average, 24 doubles, 24 homers, and 105 RBI. He has been named the No. 1 third baseman in the NCAA by D1Baseball going into this season and he will be the catalyst for the Tigers offense once again.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire