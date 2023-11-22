Eight Texas players that made game-changing plays in 2023

One player in one play can change the result of a game. Texas has several of those players.

Earlier in the year we noted that it was the Longhorns’ full arsenal of playmakers that have been the deciding factor in close games. That premise proved itself true in a 26-16 win over Iowa State last week.

Multiple Texas players stepped up to prevent an upset in Ames. Defensive tackles T’Vondre Sweat and Byron Murphy acted as catalysts for victory all game, but several Longhorns made winning plays over the course of the game.

The Texas offense was humming in the second half due in large part to starting quarterback Quinn Ewers’ impressive operation of the team’s offense. Yet throughout the season, it’s been his playmakers that have made the plays that ensure victory.

Let’s look at a handful of players that have put checkmarks under the win column this season.

Quinn Ewers to Ja'Tavion Sanders for 50 yards at Alabama

Texas tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders changed the course of the Alabama game. After being held scoreless in the third quarter, quarterback Quinn Ewers found Sanders on a momentum altering play. The Longhorns would go on to win the fourth quarter 21-8 on their way to a 10-point road win over Alabama.

Quinn Ewers to Xavier Worthy 44 Yd TD against Wyoming

"One of the most complete playmakers in all of college football!"

Deadlocked in a 10-10 tie with Wyoming, Quinn Ewers found wide receiver Xavier Worthy on a screen pass. While past teams might have folded, this playmaker took the game out of harm’s way. Worthy broke loose and helped Texas to a 31-10 finish.

Texas receiver Jordan Whittington is one of the most underrated players on this Longhorns squad. He demonstrated his value to the team on an early play against TCU. Following a Ewers interception, Whittington chased down the TCU defender and forced a fumble to help Texas retain possession. The play aided the Texas win.

Texas safety Jerrin Thompson made a late critical interception against the Iowa State Cyclones. It wasn’t the first crucial interception Thompson made this year. Earlier in the year, the safety picked off Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to help Texas build a 10-point lead. Thompson has played a crucial role in the Longhorns’ success in 2023.

T'Vondre Sweat

Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat has made several game-altering plays, but a rare blocked extra point showed some of what the big time player brings to his team. Run stuffs, batted down passes, sacks and pressures are among the other ways Sweat has contributed to the current Texas team.

Against TCU and leading by three points, Texas stared down 3rd and 12 with the game on the line. Quinn Ewers promptly threw a go route to Texas receiver Adonai Mitchell, and the big time receiver made the play. Mitchell has to make a huge adjustment to make the catch. When entrusted the football in crunch time the clutch player came through.

Texas led 31-24 against Houston in a game in which it once had full control. On 4th and 1 with Houston on the verge of a game-tying drive, Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron saw a Houston receiver break toward the first down marker. Barron was there prepared to break up the pass. It was just one of a handful of plays that helped secure victory for Texas this season.

Bert Auburn

Bert Auburn’s 42-yard game winner against Kansas State is a huge reason Texas is 10-1. His perfect showing kept the Longhorns in the game despite a handful of turnovers from the offense.

