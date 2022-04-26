Eight teams have two first-round picks in Thursday night’s NFL draft, making the 2022 draft unique in NFL history.

The previous record for the most teams with multiple first-round picks was six, which happened in 2020, 1989, 1974 and 1973.

The teams with multiple first-round picks are the Lions (their own and the Rams’), Packers (their own and the Raiders’), Texans (their own and the Browns’), Chiefs (their own and the 49ers’, via the Dolphins), Giants (their own and the Bears’), Jets (their own and the Seahawks’), Saints (the Eagles’ and the Colts’ via the Eagles) and Eagles (the Saints’ and the Dolphins’).

Eight teams without a first-round pick is also an all-time record.

Eight teams have two first-round picks, an NFL draft record originally appeared on Pro Football Talk