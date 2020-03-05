Eight teams rumored to be pursuing Tom Brady as NFL free agency nears

The Tom Brady rumor carousel continues to spin round and round. ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington stated in late February that he would be "stunned," if the 42-year old Brady decided to return to New England, predictably causing waves on social media.

RIP, my mentions.



I know you'll hate me. I know you'll tell me I'm an idiot. And I understand why it's so hard for all of us - myself included - to start accepting this likelihood. Hey, there's still a chance. But... the reality is... Brady is looking forward to free agency. https://t.co/jDooyna2Hc



— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 27, 2020

On Wednesday, Darlington provided another update, stating that there are "eight different teams" that have different levels of interest pertaining to Brady. The teams that have been linked to Brady through various reports up to this point include the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers. Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With it assumed that Brady will want to finish out his career playing competitive football, it is intriguing that so many of the teams rumored to want Brady are squads that finished with poor records last season, like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers. But each squad has different positives going for it, with the Chargers likely relying on their location and the Bucs able to tout the league's best passing attack (via yards per game), with both teams having a pair of awesome wide receivers.

Darlington didn't link Brady to any specific team but did mention that he believes that four of the eight teams targeting the six-time Super Bowl champion "would sign him right now." The Bears have been committed to finding a quarterback to at least compete with incumbent starter Mitchell Trubisky and while Brady obviously wouldn't be jumping at an opportunity to be a backup, he could be intrigued by the idea by throwing to Allen Robinson and co. with the Bears top-flight defense backing them up. March 18 can't get here fast enough.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Eight teams rumored to be pursuing Tom Brady as NFL free agency nears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago