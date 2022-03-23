Eight teams have no first-round pick, six teams have two, Eagles have three

With more than a month to go before the 2022 NFL draft, nine of the 32 first-round picks have already changed hands.

And one pick has already changed hands twice, as of today, when the Dolphins sent the 29th overall pick to Kansas City as part of the package they shipped to the Chiefs in exchange for Tyreek Hill. That pick had already been traded, from the 49ers to the Dolphins, as part of the deal that allowed the 49ers to move up in last year’s draft and select Trey Lance.

As a result of all these trades, eight teams don’t have a first-round draft pick next month: The Bears, Broncos, Browns, Dolphins, Colts, Raiders, 49ers and Rams. The Dolphins and Raiders traded their picks to acquire wide receivers, while the other six teams traded their picks to acquire quarterbacks.

Six teams have two first-round picks: The Giants, Jets, Texans, Packers, Chiefs and Lions. The Eagles have three first-round picks.

With a month to go before the draft, there’s plenty of time for more first-round picks to be traded. By the time the draft actually happens, most teams may not be using their original first-round pick.

