Eight teams battle it out in the second round of NFL playoffs
- Scott PioliAmerican football player and executive
The NFL is set to kick off the second round of playoffs this weekend. But the league is also getting criticized by some fans over the lack of diversity in leadership, as it has only one Black head coach remaining. Scott Pioli, CBS Sports analyst and five-time NFL executive of the year, joins CBSN to talk about football news on and off the field.