Eight Spartans named to Senior Bowl watch list

The Senior Bowl is a big event every year, capping off the college football season while showcasing the senior’s talents one last time collegiately. This is also a great opportunity for the seniors that are invited to showcase themselves in front of NFL franchises ahead of the NFL Draft.

Ahead of the 2022 season, eight Spartans were featured on the Senior Bowl’s watch list as possible candidates to be invited to this year’s Senior Bowl.

Take a look at what Spartans made the list:

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

DT Jacob Slade

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

CB Ameer Speed

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LB Jacoby Windmon

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

C Nick Samac

Nick King/Lansing State Journal

WR Jayden Reed

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

TE Daniel Barker

Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

LB Aaron Brule

(AP Photo/John Amis)

DE Khris Bogle

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire