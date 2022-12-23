Eight Saturday NFL games will be played in far from ideal conditions

We love a good bad weather game. Sometimes, however, the weather is too bad for the game to be good.

On Saturday, eight games will be played in cold-as-balls conditions. Via Andrew Siciliano of NFL Network, the folks at AccuWeather have generated so-called “RealFeel” temperatures for Saturday.

The coldest it will feel is in Cleveland, for Saints at Browns. Thirty-seven below. THIRTY-SEVEN BELOW!

In Chicago, for Bills-Bears, it will feel as if it’s 21 below. In Pittsburgh, for Raiders-Steelers, nineteen below.

The Seahawks-Chiefs game in Kansas City will generate a “RealFeel” of twelve below. For Texans-Titans in Nashville, four below. In Boston, for Bengals-Patriots, it will be two below.

In Baltimore, it will feel like a balmy eight above for Falcons-Ravens. And in Charlotte, the coldest ever Panthers game will be played, and it will feel like 17 degrees for Lions-Panthers.

The attendance, or lack thereof, at Saturday’s outdoor games will be interesting, to say the least. But the games will go on, no matter what. Despite risks of hypothermia, it’s never too cold to play an NFL game.

Or to tailgate outside one, like in Minnesota where they’ll play Giants-Vikings indoors but pregame in the open air.

