Eight-run eighth lifts Rockers to wild win

Aug. 27—GASTONIA — The High Point Rockers tied a franchise record with an eight-run eighth inning and went on to defeat Gastonia 15-10 in a wild and crazy contest Wednesday night at CaroMont Health Park.

Rain delayed the start of the game for 30 minutes and resulted in a four-hour game. Rockers manager Jamie Keefe and Giovanny Alfonzo were ejected arguing a Gastonia steal of second, and Rockers outfielder Jay Gonzalez was later tossed. The player ejection resulted in the Rockers finishing the game with pitcher John Hayes in left field and pitcher Ryan Chaffee earning an RBI as a pinch-hitter.

Tying the club record of runs in the inning, The Rockers turned a -5 deficit into a 13-7 lead in the top of the eighth. J.R. DiSarcina led off with a double before Jared Mitchell drew a walk. Stephen Cardullo singled to center to score DiSarcina and cut the lead to 7-6. After a walk to Gonzalez loaded the bases, pinch-hitter Adam Taylor singled up the middle to score Mitchell while Cardullo scored on a throwing error by the Honey Hunters. Archdale resident Nate Blakeney then drove in two runs with a double to right-center.

High Point sent 11 men to the plate in the inning.

Leading 13-7, the Rockers turned it over to another newcomer, Ryan Dull, the East Forsyth High graduate who signed with the Rockers this week. Dull pitched a scoreless eighth, allowing a hit and striking out two in his Rockers' debut.

High Point added a pair of runs in the ninth on a walk to Mitchell, a double by Cardullo and RBI ground outs by Gonzalez and pinch-hitter Ryan Chaffee for a 15-7 advantage.

With Keefe ejected, acting manager Billy Horn called on Chase Ingram to close the game in the ninth but he allowed four hits and three runs in two-thirds of an inning prompting Horn to turn to Kyle Halbohn. Halbohn got the final out and recorded his eighth save of the season.

Huascar Brazoban (1-0) earned the win as the Rockers won for the 10th time in 12 games and tied Gastonia for first place in the Atlantic League South Division second-half standings.

Mike Gulino, Cardullo and DiSarcina each finished with a pair of hits for High Point. Gulino drove in a career-high four runs and DiSarcina drove in three runs with a three-run homer that put the Rockers up 3-0 in the second. Nate Blakeney and Adam Taylor each had a pair of RBIs.

High Point added a run in the third on Gulino's RBI single to go ahead 4-0. Gastonia scored its first two runs in the bottom of the third to cut the Rockers' lead to 4-2.

Each team tallied a single run in the fifth. Trailing 5-3, Gastonia scored three times in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead. Starter Craig Stem pitched into the sixth inning and struck out eight while allowing seven hits and six runs. Newcomer Huascar Brazoban came on in relief in the seventh and yielded a home run to Osinski as Gastonia extended its lead to 7-5.