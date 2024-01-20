Eight in a row! Rutgers wrestling gets an important road win at Michigan State

Rutgers wrestling got on the board early to secure a vital 22-13 win at Michigan State. It was a much-needed win for Rutgers, especially with the grueling gauntlet of their Big Ten schedule that is upcoming.

It will be a brutally tough schedule for the Scarlet Knights following Friday’s win. No. 13 Rutgers faces five straight ranked opponents, all from the Big Ten, beginning with a dual at No. 11 Michigan on Sunday.

Things started off well for Rutgers as they raced out to an 8-0 lead via Dean Peterson and Dylan Shawver. Michigan State battled back, taking four of the next six decisions, to close to within one point of Rutgers, 14-13.

Dylan Shawver went OFF for @RUWrestling! 😤 No. 8 at 133 secured 7️⃣ takedowns before earning the tech fall 22-6 win over Andy Hampton of Michigan State. 💪 pic.twitter.com/PiobJXYVUR — Big Ten Wrestling (@B1GWrestling) January 20, 2024

Wins by John Poznanski (technical fall) and Yaraslau Slavikouski (decision) saw Rutgers pull away and improve to 10-1 (3-0 Big Ten).

Last week, a win over then-No. 21 Indiana and at Purdue saw Rutgers move up one spot in the NWCA Coaches Poll. Michigan State was receiving votes in this week’s poll

