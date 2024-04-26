Eight Rockbridge County High School Students Sign NLI
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Thursday at Rockbridge County High School in Lexington, 8 Wildcats student athletes signed their national letters of intent:
Nala Shearer – Volleyball – Gettysburg College
Maddie Dahl – Volleyball/Lacrosse – Berry College
Halina Homiak – Lacrosse – Muhlenberg College
Henry Lambert – Basketball – Southern Virginia University
Hallie Darmante – Stunt Cheer – Randolph College
Zachary Majors – Baseball – New River Community College
Deena Ludtke – Cross Country and Track – East Tennessee State University
McKenzie Burch – Equestrian – University of Lynchburg
