Eight Rockbridge County High School Students Sign NLI

Jermaine Ferrell

LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — Thursday at Rockbridge County High School in Lexington, 8 Wildcats student athletes signed their national letters of intent:

Nala Shearer – Volleyball – Gettysburg College

Maddie Dahl – Volleyball/Lacrosse – Berry College

Halina Homiak – Lacrosse – Muhlenberg College

Henry Lambert – Basketball – Southern Virginia University

Hallie Darmante – Stunt Cheer – Randolph College

Zachary Majors – Baseball – New River Community College

Deena Ludtke – Cross Country and Track – East Tennessee State University

McKenzie Burch – Equestrian – University of Lynchburg

