Eight red and white players, protagonists in the international break

The EA Sports League comes to a halt this coming weekend, but eight red and white players will continue to compete with their national teams. Sávio makes his debut in an official call-up with Brazil's senior national team, after a fantastic season for the winger with Girona. He will also be joined by Yan Couto, in his second appearance for the Canarinha. Brazil will play against England and Spain, in two preparation matches ahead of the Copa America next summer.

Daley Blind will also play two warm-up friendlies, this time with a focus on the European Championship. The Netherlands will face Scotland and Germany in the last international stop of the season.

Artem Dovbyk and Viktor Tsygankov will be looking to qualify for the summer tournament next week. Ukraine contest the play-off semi-final against Bosnia on Thursday. Should they win, they will face the winner of the match between Israel and Iceland.

The Girona presence does not end here, as we have a red and white presence in the youth categories. Pablo Torre has been called up to the Spanish U21 squad for the matches against Slovakia and Belgium, Antal will play with Hungary U21 against Moldova and Kazakhstan, and Jastin will be called up for the first time with Portugal U20. The winger will be available for the matches against the Czech Republic and Denmark.

The calendar of Girona's internationals with their national teams is as follows:



Yan Couto and Sávio (Brazil)

- England - Brazil (Saturday 23 at 20:00h)

- Spain - Brazil (Tuesday 26 at 21:30h)

Artem Dovbyk and Viktor Tsygankov (Ukraine):

- Bosnia - Ukraine (Thursday 21, 20:45)