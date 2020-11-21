Eight Raiders players activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

As expected, the Raiders will get back a slew of players from their reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The team has activated S Johnathan Abram, DT Maliek Collins, DT Johnathan Hankins, DE David Irving (practice squad), CB Isaiah Johnson, CB Lamarcus Joyner, DE Arden Key and DT Kendal Vickers from their reserve/COVID-19 list.

Joyner came off the list on Friday. All the others are activated, which means they’ve passed five COVID-19 tests. They will simply need to pass one final test on game day to be eligible to play in their Sunday Night match-up at home against the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the team sent another player to their reserve/COVID-19 list. Running back Theo Riddick, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on November 5 — joins tackle Trent Brown, defensive end Clelin Ferrell, and linebacker Cory Littleton on the list, making all of them ineligible for Sunday’s game.

Ferrell and Littleton’s spots will be filled by the elevation of practice squad players DE David Irving and LB Javin White. DT Chris Smith was also elevated for Sunday’s game.