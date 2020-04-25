After a free agency period in which he brought on nearly 15 new veterans, Ron Rivera has now added eight rookies to his Redskins roster as well. Prepare for this team to eventually look very different from the last time you saw it.

Washington had just one (very premium) pick on Thursday night in the NFL Draft, then came back on Friday to also make just a single selection. They were very busy on Saturday, though, calling up six more college prospects and informing them that their NFL careers would begin in Burgundy and Gold.

Oh, and they also traded away one of their biggest stars from the past decade to the NFC West this weekend.

Below, you can find the entire haul of young players the Redskins chose in the draft. It's a haul that will go down in history as Rivera's first with the organization, and hopefully go down in history for producing plenty of productive pros, too.

THE REDSKINS' 2020 DRAFT CLASS

1st round, 2nd overall - Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3rd round, 66th overall - Antonio Gibson, RB/WR, Memphis

4th round, 108th overall - Saahdiq Charles, T, LSU

4th round, 142nd overall - Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, Liberty

5th round, 156th overall - Keith Ismael, C, San Diego State

5th round, 162nd overall - Khaleke Hudson, LB, Michigan

7th round, 216th overall - Kamren Curl, S, Arkansas

7th round, 229th overall - James Smith Williams, DE, NC State

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Here are the eight players who make up Ron Rivera's first draft class with the Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington