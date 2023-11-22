Here are eight players overlooked as TSSAA Mr. Football finalists

The TSSAA announced the finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards on Tuesday. Three players were selected as finalists after being named semifinalists Nov. 2.

While the winners will be announced on Dec. 5 at Nissan Stadium, we took a look at which semifinalists were snubbed as Mr. Football finalist.

Class 1A

Ja’Marion Farrior, South Pittsburg. Going into the 1A playoffs, Farrior had 100.5 tackles with 21.5 for a loss. The Pirates' defense is among the best in state in 1A and Farrior has led that side of the ball to an impressive seven shutouts, including giving up only seven total points in three playoff games. Farrior recorded 20 tackles in an 18-6 win over Middle Tennessee Christian in Week 7.

Class 3A

Kalen Edwards, Dyersburg. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound lineman is one of the more heavily recruited players in Tennessee. Playing on both sides of the ball, Edwards is a three-star recruit in the 2025 class, ranked No. 9 in the state by 247Sports Composite. He has offers from Arkansas, Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri and Tennessee and has helped Dyersburg reach the 3A state semifinals.

Class 4A

Carter Smith, Hardin County. Smith has completed nearly 67% of his passes this season and guided Hardin County to a 10-0 record during the regular season before the Tigers lost to Marshall County in the second round of the playoffs. He threw for 3,068 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Class 5A

Steven Soles, Jr., Powell. The Kentucky commit has over 86 tackles with over 10 sacks and had offers from Power Five schools like Alabama, Virginia Tech and South Carolina among others. He guided Powell to a 7-3 regular season record and a pair of playoff wins against Tennessee and Sevier County before the Panthers lost to Knoxville West in the quarterfinals.

Division II-A

Montae Baldwin, Columbia Academy. Baldwin has been one of the top running backs in the Nashville area for three straight seasons. He helped guide the Bulldogs to a 7-3 regular season mark and rushed for 1,952 yards while averaging 162.7 yards per game. He also had 26 rushing TDs and one receiving.

Division II-AA

Knox Roberts, Davidson Academy. Roberts was the fuel for Davidson Academy's offense this season. He threw for 3,029 yards and completed nearly 68% of his passes. He averaged 233 yards passing and had 30 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. Davidson Academy finished 8-2 in the regular season and beat Chattanooga Christian (49-27) and Lausanne (36-35) to advance to the state semifinals where the Bears lost to Boyd Buchanan.

Division II-AAA

George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy. While the Eagles struggled through a disappointing 2-10 season, MacIntyre was still able to put up big numbers. The nation's No. 1 quarterback prospect in the 2025 class still managed to lead the Nashville area in passing with 3,225 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Kicker of the year

Roman Mathis, Davidson Academy. Mathis was indispensable to the Bears offense this season. He was a big part of Davidson Academy's 36.6-points per game average. He was 54-of-56 on extra points and was 10-of-13 on field goals with a long of 47 yards.

