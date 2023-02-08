Eight Ohio State players invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine

The Ohio State football program is an NFL factory second to none in college football, and that’s about to be realized again.

That’s because it’s about that time of year when we start to hype up the upcoming NFL draft even more than usual. The Super Bowl is just a few days away, and after that, it’ll be all draft all the time if you’re an NFL fan.

Part of all the shenanigans includes the annual NFL Scouting Combine that takes place in Indianapolis. Some of the so-called shoo-in draftees will be poked, prodded, and measured through various interviews and skills assessments to provide a better look to NFL scouts and executives.

There is always a significant contingent of Ohio State players that take part in all the hoopla, and that’s the case again. This year, eight Buckeyes will head to Lucas Oil Stadium from Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5.

Here’s a look at all eight players and a brief outlook on each.

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (not pictured) during the second quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Class | Redshirt Sophomore

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 218-pounds

Hometown | Inland Empire, CA

Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle

Ohio State football All-American Paris Johnson Jr. makes NFL decision

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) headshot during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Class | Junior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 310-pounds

Hometown | Cincinnati, OH

Dawand Jones, Offensive Line

Dawand Jones measures ridiculously long wing span at senior bowl

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the first half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Player Card

Class | Senior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 8-inches, 359-pounds

Hometown | Indianapolis, IN

Luke Wypler, Offensive Line

Ohio State player one ‘who may have benefited’ from another year

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) against Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Class | Junior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 300-pounds

Hometown | Montvale, NJ

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is tackled on a kick return by Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Class | Junior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 1-inch, 200-pounds

Hometown | Rockwall, TX

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

Ohio State defensive starter hints at return for 2022 | Buckeyes Wire

Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9)celebrates the sack during the first quarter against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Class | Senior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 272-pounds

Hometown | Lewis Center, OH

Cameron Brown, Cornerback

Updated ESPN CFB Power Rankings after Week 11. Where is Ohio state?

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) celebrates a stop during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Player Card

Class | Senior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 192-pounds

Hometown | St. Louis, MO

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) celebrates making the tackle for loss on Indiana Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner (not pictured) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Player Card

Class | Junior

Height/Weight | 6-foot, 1-inches, 207-pounds

Hometown | South Orange, NJ

