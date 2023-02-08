Eight Ohio State players invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine
The Ohio State football program is an NFL factory second to none in college football, and that’s about to be realized again.
That’s because it’s about that time of year when we start to hype up the upcoming NFL draft even more than usual. The Super Bowl is just a few days away, and after that, it’ll be all draft all the time if you’re an NFL fan.
Part of all the shenanigans includes the annual NFL Scouting Combine that takes place in Indianapolis. Some of the so-called shoo-in draftees will be poked, prodded, and measured through various interviews and skills assessments to provide a better look to NFL scouts and executives.
There is always a significant contingent of Ohio State players that take part in all the hoopla, and that’s the case again. This year, eight Buckeyes will head to Lucas Oil Stadium from Thursday, March 2, through Sunday, March 5.
Here’s a look at all eight players and a brief outlook on each.
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback
Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a touchdown pass to wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (not pictured) during the second quarter of the 2022 Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Player Card
Class | Redshirt Sophomore
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 218-pounds
Hometown | Inland Empire, CA
Paris Johnson Jr., Offensive Tackle
Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) headshot during the second half at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
Player Card
Class | Junior
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 310-pounds
Hometown | Cincinnati, OH
Dawand Jones, Offensive Line
Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates a touchdown by wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the first half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Player Card
Class | Senior
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 8-inches, 359-pounds
Hometown | Indianapolis, IN
Luke Wypler, Offensive Line
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) against Minnesota Golden Gophers during their game at Huntington Bank Stadium at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis, MN on September 2, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Player Card
Class | Junior
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 3-inches, 300-pounds
Hometown | Montvale, NJ
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver
Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) is tackled on a kick return by Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy (28) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports
Player Card
Class | Junior
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 1-inch, 200-pounds
Hometown | Rockwall, TX
Zach Harrison, Defensive End
Sep 25, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9)celebrates the sack during the first quarter against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Player Card
Class | Senior
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 6-inches, 272-pounds
Hometown | Lewis Center, OH
Cameron Brown, Cornerback
Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) celebrates a stop during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch
Player Card
Class | Senior
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 192-pounds
Hometown | St. Louis, MO
Ronnie Hickman, Safety
Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) celebrates making the tackle for loss on Indiana Hoosiers tight end AJ Barner (not pictured) during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Player Card
Class | Junior
Height/Weight | 6-foot, 1-inches, 207-pounds
Hometown | South Orange, NJ
