Eight Ohio State football players with NFL draft decisions to watch

The next two weeks figure to be eventful.

Ohio State is waiting on stay-or-go NFL decisions across its roster with underclassmen eligible to declare for next spring’s draft up until the Jan. 16 deadline.

Some decisions have already been revealed. Safety Ronnie Hickman made his declaration in November, saying he is bypassing his senior season, while receiver Julian Fleming and linebacker Steele Chambers have said they are remaining with the Buckeyes.

But Saturday night’s season-ending loss to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal, bringing about the start of the offseason, means more announcements could come trickle out as soon as this week.

Here are the players to keep an eye on:

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws a pass during the second half of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Ohio State lost 42-41. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

C.J. Stroud, QB

After two seasons starting at quarterback for the Buckeyes, Stroud is for the first time eligible to enter the draft and figures to jostle with Alabama’s Bryce Young to be the first quarterback taken. Whether he could go atop the draft will make for another subplot in the months ahead. Orlando Pace remains the last player out of Ohio State to go No. 1 overall a quarter-century ago. The upside of Stroud is that his precise passing from the pocket allows him to make a lot of NFL-level throws.

Paris Johnson, OT

He was the top-ranked offensive tackle three recruiting cycles ago. Now Johnson figures to be among the top tackles in his draft class. In his first full season starting at left tackle for the Buckeyes, protecting Stroud’s blind side, he gave up only two sacks and was named a consensus All-American. His physical traits, a combination of size and athleticism, are putting him in the first round of plenty of mock drafts.

Tommy Eichenberg's 120 tackles were the most by an Ohio State player since 2014.

Tommy Eichenberg, LB

In the aftermath of the loss in the Peach Bowl, Eichenberg said he remained undecided about his future. His stock took a significant leap after breaking out in Jim Knowles’ defense, showing great instincts to swarm ballcarriers. His 120 tackles were the most by an Ohio State player since 2014. But Eichenberg was only a junior in eligibility this past fall, allowing him to return as a redshirt senior if his draft grade isn’t to his liking. A return would be a major lift to the defense.

Cade Stover's 36 receptions were the most by an OSU tight end since Jeff Ellis had 40 in 1988.

Cade Stover, TE

After spending previous seasons in limbo, switching positions between tight end and linebacker, Stover not only settled in on the offensive side of the ball, but he also became a weapon in the passing game. His 36 receptions were the most by a Buckeyes tight end since Jeff Ellis caught 40 passes in 1988. His size (6 feet 4, 255 pounds) and playmaking will make him an attractive prospect if he declares.

Sep 24, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Luke Wypler (53) blocks during the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Doral Chenoweth/The Columbus Dispatch

Luke Wypler, C

He is draft eligible for the first time after anchoring the Buckeyes’ offensive line for two seasons. Wypler and the interior of the line held Jalen Carter, Georgia’s star defensive tackle, in check on Saturday, an effort that could give his stock a boost as he mulls a decision.

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) celebrates a rushing touchdown against Georgia Bulldogs during the second quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Miyan Williams, RB

Scouts are likely to nitpick Williams’ 5-9 frame, making his size an issue no matter at which point in his career he enters the draft. The Cincinnati native is coming off his most productive season at Ohio State, rushing for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns. Would that be enough to encourage him to declare? Williams was undecided before leaving for Atlanta and didn’t speak with reporters the week before the Peach Bowl, missing media sessions due to an illness.

Nov 26, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) tackles Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Lathan Ransom, S

The lasting image of Ransom from 2022 isn’t a positive one. His slip in coverage in the loss to Georgia allowed Arian Smith to catch a 76-yard touchdown and bring the Bulldogs within a score in the fourth quarter. But he was among the Buckeyes' top safeties, the team's third-leading tackler, and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's top defensive back, making going pro an option to consider.

Matt Jones, G

While Jones participated in Senior Day festivities, he could still return for next season rather than enter the draft, a possibility he said he was considering before the Peach Bowl. He has an additional season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Coming back could give the Buckeyes continuity at guard, as Donovan Jackson was only a sophomore.

