Eight notable prospects who’ve planned spring visits to Colorado
On the field and in terms of recruiting, this spring is another big one for head coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado football program.
The Buffs are coming off a four-win campaign but certainly don’t lack momentum with the 2024 season looming.
While Coach Prime has heavily recruited the transfer portal again this offseason, getting a few class of 2025 prospects to commit would be more than welcome. Fortunately, several highly-ranked 2025 prospects have scheduled spring visits to Boulder, including multiple four/five-stars.
Colorado is currently without any 2025 commits as of this writing.
Below are eight notable class of 2025 prospects who plan on visiting CU this spring:
TE Bear Tenney
VISITS…😈🔥🤞🏻
#GoDawgs🐶 #PurpleReign ☔️
#GoUte 🪶 #GoGators 🐊 #skobuff @GeorgiaFootball @UW_Football @Utah_Football @GatorsFB @CUBuffsFootball pic.twitter.com/PNUXK0esSC
— Bear Tenney (@BearTenney) February 23, 2024
Lehi, Utah (Lehi High School)
6-foot-5, 245 pounds
No. 23 tight end (Three-star)
Previously visited Colorado in 2022
QB Julian Lewis
USC commit
Carrollton, Georgia (Carrollton High School)
6-foot-1, 185 pounds
No. 2 quarterback (Five-star)
Previously visited Colorado in late January
OT Michael Fasusi
5-star OT Michael Fasusi has locked in several spring visits, he tells @samspiegs✈️
Read: https://t.co/KpobK2P795 pic.twitter.com/wq12k2mZOi
— On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 21, 2024
Lewisville, Texas (Lewisville High School)
6-foot-4, 285 pounds
No. 2 offensive tackle (Five-star)
S Faheem Delane
— Faheem Delane (@faheemdelane) February 20, 2024
Olney, Maryland (Our Lady of Good Counsel High School)
6-foot-3, 195 pounds
No. 1 safety (Five-star)
LB Mantrez Walker
University Of Colorado OV Locked In For April 26th – 28th 🦬 #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/osYCCZvD11
— Mantrez Walker (@MantrezWalker) February 15, 2024
Buford, Georgia (Buford High School)
6-foot, 215 pounds
No. 48 linebacker (Three-star)
CB Rukeem Stroud
Four-star 2025 CB Rukeem Stroud (Tampa Bay Tech) picked up an offer from Colorado a few weeks ago and will visit the Buffs this spring. @CUSportsNation https://t.co/8n6MQ6iXQG pic.twitter.com/y5EMSFViXW
— Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) February 4, 2024
Tampa, Florida (Tampa Bay Tech)
5-foot-11, 150 pounds
No. 38 cornerback (Three-star)
CB Major Preston
Bradenton, Florida (IMG Academy)
6-foot-1, 183 pounds
Not yet rated
OL Chauncey Gooden
Nashville, Tennessee (Lipscomb Academy)
6-foot-4, 320 pounds
No. 13 interior offensive lineman (Four-star)
