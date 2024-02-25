Advertisement

Eight notable prospects who’ve planned spring visits to Colorado

Jack Carlough
·2 min read

On the field and in terms of recruiting, this spring is another big one for head coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado football program.

The Buffs are coming off a four-win campaign but certainly don’t lack momentum with the 2024 season looming.

While Coach Prime has heavily recruited the transfer portal again this offseason, getting a few class of 2025 prospects to commit would be more than welcome. Fortunately, several highly-ranked 2025 prospects have scheduled spring visits to Boulder, including multiple four/five-stars.

Colorado is currently without any 2025 commits as of this writing.

Below are eight notable class of 2025 prospects who plan on visiting CU this spring:

TE Bear Tenney

  • Lehi, Utah (Lehi High School)

  • 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

  • No. 23 tight end (Three-star)

  • Previously visited Colorado in 2022

QB Julian Lewis

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

  • USC commit

  • Carrollton, Georgia (Carrollton High School)

  • 6-foot-1, 185 pounds

  • No. 2 quarterback (Five-star)

  • Previously visited Colorado in late January

OT Michael Fasusi

  • Lewisville, Texas (Lewisville High School)

  • 6-foot-4, 285 pounds

  • No. 2 offensive tackle (Five-star)

S Faheem Delane

  • Olney, Maryland (Our Lady of Good Counsel High School)

  • 6-foot-3, 195 pounds

  • No. 1 safety (Five-star)

LB Mantrez Walker

  • Buford, Georgia (Buford High School)

  • 6-foot, 215 pounds

  • No. 48 linebacker (Three-star)

CB Rukeem Stroud

  • Tampa, Florida (Tampa Bay Tech)

  • 5-foot-11, 150 pounds

  • No. 38 cornerback (Three-star)

CB Major Preston

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

  • Bradenton, Florida (IMG Academy)

  • 6-foot-1, 183 pounds

  • Not yet rated

OL Chauncey Gooden

Syndication: The Tennessean
Syndication: The Tennessean

  • Nashville, Tennessee (Lipscomb Academy)

  • 6-foot-4, 320 pounds

  • No. 13 interior offensive lineman (Four-star)

