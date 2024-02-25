Eight notable prospects who’ve planned spring visits to Colorado

On the field and in terms of recruiting, this spring is another big one for head coach Deion Sanders’ Colorado football program.

The Buffs are coming off a four-win campaign but certainly don’t lack momentum with the 2024 season looming.

While Coach Prime has heavily recruited the transfer portal again this offseason, getting a few class of 2025 prospects to commit would be more than welcome. Fortunately, several highly-ranked 2025 prospects have scheduled spring visits to Boulder, including multiple four/five-stars.

Colorado is currently without any 2025 commits as of this writing.

Below are eight notable class of 2025 prospects who plan on visiting CU this spring:

TE Bear Tenney

Lehi, Utah (Lehi High School)

6-foot-5, 245 pounds

No. 23 tight end (Three-star)

Previously visited Colorado in 2022

QB Julian Lewis

USC commit

Carrollton, Georgia (Carrollton High School)

6-foot-1, 185 pounds

No. 2 quarterback (Five-star)

Previously visited Colorado in late January

OT Michael Fasusi

5-star OT Michael Fasusi has locked in several spring visits, he tells @samspiegs✈️ Read: https://t.co/KpobK2P795 pic.twitter.com/wq12k2mZOi — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) February 21, 2024

Lewisville, Texas (Lewisville High School)

6-foot-4, 285 pounds

No. 2 offensive tackle (Five-star)

S Faheem Delane

Olney, Maryland (Our Lady of Good Counsel High School)

6-foot-3, 195 pounds

No. 1 safety (Five-star)

LB Mantrez Walker

University Of Colorado OV Locked In For April 26th – 28th 🦬 #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/osYCCZvD11 — Mantrez Walker (@MantrezWalker) February 15, 2024

Buford, Georgia (Buford High School)

6-foot, 215 pounds

No. 48 linebacker (Three-star)

CB Rukeem Stroud

Four-star 2025 CB Rukeem Stroud (Tampa Bay Tech) picked up an offer from Colorado a few weeks ago and will visit the Buffs this spring. @CUSportsNation https://t.co/8n6MQ6iXQG pic.twitter.com/y5EMSFViXW — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) February 4, 2024

Tampa, Florida (Tampa Bay Tech)

5-foot-11, 150 pounds

No. 38 cornerback (Three-star)

CB Major Preston

Bradenton, Florida (IMG Academy)

6-foot-1, 183 pounds

Not yet rated

OL Chauncey Gooden

Nashville, Tennessee (Lipscomb Academy)

6-foot-4, 320 pounds

No. 13 interior offensive lineman (Four-star)

