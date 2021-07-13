Eight NFL teams now have 85 percent of their players vaccinated.

As of Monday it was seven teams above the 85 percent threshold but on Tuesday one more team joined the list, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Officially, the NFL and the teams are not releasing any information about which players are and are not vaccinated, although it will be easy to tell who is and is not vaccinated because NFL rules will require far greater restrictions on unvaccinated players.

Training camps open in less than two weeks, which means any player who hasn’t had his second shot yet won’t be fully vaccinated in time for training camp.

Eight NFL teams have 85 percent of players vaccinated originally appeared on Pro Football Talk