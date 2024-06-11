Eight names connected to the Milwaukee Bucks in mock drafts with two weeks to go

As you might expect, finding consensus around what the Milwaukee Bucks will do with the No. 23 pick in the forthcoming NBA draft is not going to happen.

It also bears repeating that the first-round pick — along with Milwaukee's second-round pick at No. 33 overall — are some of the Bucks' limited trade assets, but the picks can't be dealt until draft day. Just don't get too attached.

Here are some names still popping up as Bucks options in mock drafts, with two weeks before the start of the two-day draft June 26-27. No, Zach Edey — who was mentioned in previous mock drafts — isn't among them, nor is Marquette University point guard Tyler Kolek.

Alex Sarr of the Perth Wildcats (left) and Tyler Smith of the G-League Ignite battle for a rebound on Sept. 6, 2023. Sarr is a possible No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Tyler Smith, 6-11 forward, G-League Ignite

Sam Vecenie of The Athletic is among those thinking the Bucks could have interest in the 19-year-old.

"The Bucks need depth across the board and especially need younger players who can fit specific needs long-term around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Smith is an upside swing for a team seeking a big that can really shoot from distance. Brook Lopez only has one year left on his contract before hitting free agency again, and it’s harder to find players like him cheaply in free agency, which is the pool the Bucks will generally need to swim in given their contractual obligations to Antetokounmpo, Lillard and Khris Middleton."

Vecenie isn't the only one to choose Smith; so did Sports Illustrated and Yahoo! Sports analyst Krysten Peek.

"Teams that go back and look at film of Smith over his season with the Ignite and previously with Overtime Elite will notice his vast improvement and how well his game translates to the next level," Peek said. "It's his consistency and how well he performs during individual workouts that will determine where he falls in the first round."

Pittsburgh Panthers guard Carlton Carrington (7) drives to the basket as North Carolina Tar Heels forward Jalen Washington (13) defends Friday in the first half at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Carlton Carrington, 6-4 guard, Pittsburgh

From USA TODAY's Jeff Zillgitt and Scooby Axson: "Great size for guard who can play point and off the ball. Has range with his shot (he needs to become more proficient) and does a little bit of everything offensively, keeping teammates involved with his passing. He is a solid rebounder."

Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com thinks Ware fills the team's biggest need.

"The Bucks will likely want to improve their frontcourt depth this offseason, with 36-year-old Brook Lopez entering the final season of his contract, and Bobby Portis able to opt out next summer. There aren't many 7-footers who can cover ground, score with explosiveness and touch around the basket, space the floor and protect the rim like Ware. The 20-year-old can carve out a coveted stretch-5 niche and has the upside to grow into it in the long term."

Yves Missi, 6-11 forward, Baylor

From ESPN's Jeremy Woo: "Missi might get drafted ahead of Edey and Ware, and his physical strength and stature make him a different type of center. Missi, ranked No. 23 in ESPN's Top 100, is also probably the furthest off from contributing useful minutes. But he's the last top 20-ish caliber player on the board for me at this point, and would slide into a comfortable spot with the Bucks, who are expected to be in the market for a big here."

Tristan da Silva #23, Luke O'Brien #0 and Eddie Lampkin Jr. #44 of the Colorado Buffaloes walk off the court after being defeated by the Marquette Golden Eagles in the second round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on March 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Tristan da Silva, 6-8 forward, Colorado

Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation: "Tristan da Silva brings a combination of size and shooting that would fit the Bucks like a glove. He hit 38.6 percent of his threes and 78.6 percent of his free throws during a productive four-year career at Colorado. He has good size measuring at 6’8 barefoot, but he struggles to play physically on both ends. Fortunately the Bucks have plenty of physicality in the starting lineup, allowing someone like da Silva to simply spot up and hit shots."

Kyle Filipowski, 6-11 forward, Duke

Cameron Salerno of CBS: "Filipowski is probably the most skilled player offensively his size in this class. He can stretch the floor and bruise inside. Filipowski is more of a four than a five at the next level, but his archetype is what NBA teams are looking for."

Emily Barker/Getty Images

Bobi Klintman, 6-9 wing, Sweden

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer: "Klintman would be a fascinating choice for the Bucks because of his spot-up shooting and defensive versatility. Wanna play big? Roll with Klintman next to Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Or Milwaukee could replace Lopez with Bobby Portis to play a bit smaller, or put Giannis at the 5 with Klintman at the 4 to still have two bigs sharing the floor.

Kevin McCullar, 6-5 wing, Kansas

Gary Parrish of CBS: "McCullar's season came to an end early because of a nagging knee injury that derailed Kansas' season — but before that he was clearly KU's best player in his fifth year of college. The 6-7 wing is an elite defender and should be, at the age of 23, a solid plug-and-play option for a Milwaukee franchise that doesn't need to waste any more of Giannis Antetokounmpo's prime years."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Eight names connected to the Bucks in mock drafts with two weeks to go