Eight more South Carolina football game times set. Start planning your fall now

South Carolina’s 2024 football season begins in about three months. The Gamecocks now know the kickoff times for every game this season except the finale versus Clemson.

Eight more kickoff times — six within kickoff “windows” — were released Tuesday by the SEC for games controlled by the conference. We now know if a Gamecock game will kick off early (noon to 1 p.m.), in the afternoon (3:30 to 4:30 p.m.), at night (6 to 8 p.m.) or if it’s a flex game (either afternoon or night kick).

Flex game start times will be confirmed “no later than six days prior to the game,” per a release.

As part of the announcement, USC got two more specific kickoff times. South Carolina’s road game versus Alabama will be at noon on Oct. 5, and the final USC home game of the season versus Wofford will be played at 4 p.m. on Nov. 23.

South Carolina’s first three game times were announced last month. Week 1 against Old Dominion will kick off at 4:15 p.m. Aug. 31 on SEC Network. The Week 2 SEC opener versus Kentucky at Kroger Field will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 7 on ABC, and then South Carolina will host LSU at noon on ABC the following Saturday (Sept. 14).

Because it’s controlled by the ACC, USC’s Nov. 30 finale at Clemson is the Gamecocks’ only game time still to be determined. That start time should be released Nov. 18.

Here are the six kickoff windows announced Tuesday for South Carolina:

Early games

These games can start between noon and 1 p.m.

Oct. 19: at Oklahoma

Afternoon games

These games can start between 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Nov. 9: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 16: vs. Missouri

Night games

These games can start between 6 and 8 p.m.

Sept. 21: vs. Akron

Nov. 2: vs. Texas A&M

Flex games

These games can start in the afternoon or night windows.

Oct. 5: vs. Ole Miss

Looking ahead

The opener versus Old Dominion will be the first day-game season opener for South Carolina since 2019 when USC took on North Carolina in Charlotte at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 31. This opening slate also marks the first time since 2019 that South Carolina will not have a night game kickoff at home in the first three weeks of the season. (In 2019, USC hosted Charleston Southern at noon Week 2 and Alabama at 3:30 p.m. Week 3.)

The Gamecocks finished 2023 with a 5-7 record, losing all four road games and their neutral-site season opener. USC’s offense will look a lot different this year after starting quarterback Spencer Rattler and standout receiver Xavier Legette were taken in the NFL Draft last month.

Coach Shane Beamer told reporters that redshirt freshman LaNorris Sellers is South Carolina’s QB1 heading into the summer and will take the first snap of the season versus Old Dominion. Auburn transfer Robby Ashford will be Sellers’ backup.

South Carolina football 2024 schedule