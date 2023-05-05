Eight memorable moments from former Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb

Randall Cobb is headed to the New York Jets to rejoin quarterback Aaron Rodgers, presumably bringing Cobb's long (and dual-stint) tenure in Green Bay to an end.

Cobb just missed Super Bowl XLV, getting drafted out of Kentucky in the second round of the 2011 NFL draft. As you'll see, he wasted no time making a big first impression, and he's made impressive plays ever since.

Here's a look at Cobb's most notable plays in a Packers uniform:

Randall Cobb of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass for a touchdown around Byron Murphy of the Arizona Cardinals during an Oct. 28, 2021, game in Glendale, Arizona.

8. Dual touchdowns in the desert

The Oct. 28, 2021, game will be remembered for Rasul Douglas and his game-sealing interception in the end zone, allowing the Packers to move to 7-1 and hand the Cardinals their first loss of the year on Thursday Night Football. But Cobb caught two touchdowns in that game, a 2-yarder and 6-yarder from Rodgers that helped the Packers stay in the lead.

It was a particularly important showing for Cobb with Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling all missing the game. It marked a seventh straight win for Green Bay and seemed to indicate the team was destined to be among the NFC's best.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb makes a one-handed catch but has it called back on a penalty.

7. The catch that didn’t count

Is it possible Cobb’s greatest catch … was one that didn’t count? This remarkable snare on Jan. 16, 2016, might qualify.

An illegal shift penalty nullified this 51-yard sling-and-catch downfield where Cobb made a one-handed grab falling backward against the Arizona Cardinals in the 2015 playoffs.

It’s too bad, because the Packers wound up settling for a field goal on the drive and losing the game in overtime, 26-20.

Cobb actually suffered a freak injury on the play, a punctured lung that required overnight hospitalization. Doctors suspected a microphone pack that he'd been wearing for the game may have played a part in the injury, typically caused by broken ribs (which Cobb did not suffer).

6. A guy who knows the rules

In 2012 on a kickoff against the Titans, Cobb did a funny thing – he stepped out of bounds before fielding the rolling ball inside the 5-yard line. By rule, the kickoff (having touched a player out of bounds) was ruled a kick out of bounds, giving the Packers the ball at the 40-yard line.

A great (and often overlooked) Randall Cobb moment: sealing the #Packers win over the Cowboys with a clutch catch on 3rd and 11.



Here's hoping he reminds Dallas that Dez dropped it.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/8AWrDUkFGq — The Power Sweep (@ThePowerSweep) March 19, 2019

5. Dez dropped it; Cobb didn’t

The Jan. 11, 2015, playoff game will always be the game “Dez caught it” to Cowboys fans, a reference to a controversial near-touchdown catch that was negated by the minutiae of the NFL rule book and its replay mechanism. But for the Packers to win the NFL divisional playoff game, 26-21, Cobb also needed to make a slick catch.

After Tony Romo’s deep fourth-down pass for 31 yards to the Packers’ 1-yard line was overturned, the Packers went to work trying to milk the 4:06 left on the clock. On third-and-11 just after the 2-minute warning, Cobb made a diving 12-yard catch that put the Packers in victory formation (and moved the chains regardless of Cobb’s delay-of-game 5-yard penalty that followed).

Packers receiver Randall Cobb returns a kick 108 yards for a touchdown against the Saints during the 2011 season opener.

4. Against the Saints, go marching in

After winning Super Bowl XLV, Packers fever was at its pitch at the start of the 2011 season, when Green Bay kicked off the new year against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football. It was a shootout, with Green Bay prevailing, 42-38, but the play everyone remembers was the rookie Cobb’s 108-yard kickoff return in the third quarter after the Saints had pulled to within 28-20.

It matched the longest kickoff return in NFL history until the record was broken two years later when Codarrelle Patterson of the Vikings returned a 109-yarder against Green Bay.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for Packers fans to embrace their new second-round pick.

Randall Cobb breaks away for a 75-yard touchdown catch during a game against the Chicago Bears.

3. The resurrection of Aaron Rodgers

The Bears established their biggest lead in the Chicago-Green Bay rivalry since 1948, 17-0, and the lead grew to 20-0 before the Packers mounted a comeback for the ages in the 2018 season opener on Sept. 9. As Packers nation held its collective breath with Aaron Rodgers suffering a knee injury in the first half that put him on a cart to the locker room, the Bears seemed to be enjoying a coronation-like moment in a huge first game for prized offseason acquisition Khalil Mack.

But Rodgers came back. The Packers came back. The comeback was completed on a 75-yard touchdown with 2:13 to go to Cobb. It did, unfortunately, become the highlight of the season as the Packers missed the playoffs while the Bears won the division. But in the moment, it could not have been sweeter.

2. Just another Hail Mary

When you say “Packers Hail Mary," Cobb’s catch against the New York Giants does not spring to mind. There are a couple of reasons for that.

One is that it didn’t come at the end of the game like the memorable Rodgers-to-Richard Rodgers 61-yard connection against the Detroit Lions in 2015 that helped the Packers escape with no time on the clock, nor the 41-yard heave to Jeff Janis in the playoffs against the Arizona Cardinals that forced overtime mere weeks later.

Baked into that is the second reason. Hail Marys were no longer a novelty for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers by the 2016 season.

Still, Cobb's catch at the back of the end zone to end the first half against the New York Giants in the wild-card game on Jan. 8, 2017, was a big deal. The 42-yard connection as time expired in the first half helped the Packers take a 14-6 lead into the locker room and gave Green Bay serious momentum in what became a 38-13 victory to break the Giants’ playoff spell over the Packers.

Green Bay ultimately reached the NFC championship game, falling to the Atlanta Falcons.

Randall Cobb scores the winning touchdown on a 48-yard reception against the Bears on December 29, 2013, at Soldier Field.

1. He’s got Randall Cobb!

This one will always be No. 1.

The date was Dec. 29, 2013, and the Packers were embroiled in a battle for the NFC North with the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Winner goes to the playoffs, loser goes home.

Rodgers fractured his collarbone earlier in the season against the Bears, and the Packers held together their season with Scotch tape and backup quarterback Matt Flynn. The Packers endured five straight weeks without a win, starting with that first Bears game, but did manage to tie the Vikings and then eke out a pair of crazy nail-biting wins against Atlanta and Dallas.

Still, Green Bay needed to beat the Bears in the regular-season finale to win the division, and Aaron Rodgers was going to try to play.

The Packers pulled to within 28-27 on an Eddie Lacy run early in the fourth, but the lasting image of the game is a 48-yard touchdown pass to Cobb with 38 seconds to go on fourth and 8. Rodgers quickly escaped pressure from Julius Peppers and lofted a ball into the freezing air at Soldier Field. Cobb was wide open.

Joe Buck’s call – “Floats it … COBB!” – was cemented into history and the Packers prevailed, 33-28, winning the division en route to a playoff loss at the hands of San Francisco. Or, if you prefer Larry McCarren’s call on WTMJ radio – “He’s got Randall Cobb! YES!”

