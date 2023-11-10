Eight-man football: Saturday's state championship games at a glance

Nov. 10—EIGHT-MAN LARGE

Who: Greely (6-3) vs. Mt. Desert Island (8-1)

When: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Cameron Stadium, Bangor

Outlook: MDI was knocking on the door in the regional finals last year, while Greely was searching for direction after a winless season. Now both are looking for their first Gold Ball in football. ... The Rangers, who started 1-3, have won five straight games. ... Greely's ground attack is led by Jonah Guibord (570 yards, eight touchdowns) and Jerik Phillips (440 yards, eight touchdowns). Quarterback Andrew Padgett (255 yards rushing, six TD carries) has thrown for 985 yards and 13 scores. ... Most of the touchdowns have gone to Ryder Simpson (15 catches, 454 yards, six touchdowns) and Wes Piper (19 catches, 403 yards, five touchdowns). Simpson has also been an effective defensive player, with three interceptions. ... Brayden Van Pembrook (11 tackles for loss) and Carter Wilson (three sacks) have been the most disruptive players. ... MDI's defense has been superb, allowing three points in the regional semifinals against Morse and six in the final against Camden Hills. "It really has been a team effort," Coach Mark Shields said. "They work well together." ... Aidan Jeffers leads the way at nose tackle, while Spencer Laurendeau, Jacob Shields and Cal Hodgdon are good defensive backs. ... During the regular season, Laurendeau threw for 710 yards and eight touchdowns, while running for 1,142 and 16 scores. Shields ran for 397 yards and five scores, while Hodgdon (14 catches, 261 yards, four touchdowns) led the team in all receiving categories.

EIGHT-MAN SMALL

Who: Old Orchard Beach (10-0) vs. Orono (9-0)

When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Cameron Stadium, Bangor

Outlook: It's a rematch of last year's Small School final, won by Old Orchard Beach, 46-22. Orono has outscored opponents 466-132, while Old Orchard has run up an incredible 648-40 point differential. ... The notion that playoff games get tougher hasn't applied to the Seagulls, who crushed Mount View (66-0), Sacopee Valley (68-0) and Maranacook (56-8) to earn the chance to defend their title. ... Old Orchard's prolific offense has been guided by Brady Plante, who's completed 73% of his passes while throwing for 1,290 yards and 22 touchdowns against one interception. ... Riley Provencher is the big-play weapon, with 24 catches for 533 yards and nine touchdowns, while Kooper Gervais (nine catches, 301 yards, six touchdowns) is also a threat. ... Wes Gallant (1,392 yards, 27 touchdowns), Reid MacNair (332 yards, six touchdowns) and Asher Hubert (242 yards, seven touchdowns) are all averaging over 10 yards per carry. ... MacNair leads the team with eight tackles for loss. Andrew Hodgkins and Derrick Webber each have four sacks. ... As evidenced in a 58-40 win over Stearns in the North final, Orono can light it up as well. ... Will Francis caught nine passes for 212 yards and four touchdown passes against Stearns. ... Sal Wise and Pierce Walston are also targets for standout quarterback Jack Brewer. ... Orono seeks its first Gold Ball since 1994 in Class B.