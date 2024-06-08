Eight local spring teams advance to VHSL state finals
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Eight Hampton Roads-area teams will have a shot at a state championship as they reached the state title game in their respective sports.
Baseball
6A South Lakes 4, Western Branch 3
5A Mills Godwin 6, Maury 5
First Colonial 10, Riverbend 4
3A Liberty Christian 4, Lafayette 1
York 11, Pulaski County 6
2A Poquoson 2, Dan River 1
Softball
5A Kellam 8, Midlothian 2
Riverside 6, Hickory 4
Boys Soccer
5A Cox 2, Riverbend 1 (Shootout)
3A Lafayette 3, Christiansburg 1
Girls Soccer
5A Kellam 1, Independence 0
3A Western Albemarle 3, Lafayette 0
Boys Lacrosse
5A Kellam 9, Patrick Henry 4
