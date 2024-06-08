Advertisement

Eight local spring teams advance to VHSL state finals

craig loper
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Eight Hampton Roads-area teams will have a shot at a state championship as they reached the state title game in their respective sports.

Baseball

6A South Lakes 4, Western Branch 3

5A Mills Godwin 6, Maury 5

First Colonial 10, Riverbend 4

3A Liberty Christian 4, Lafayette 1

York 11, Pulaski County 6

2A Poquoson 2, Dan River 1

Softball

5A Kellam 8, Midlothian 2

Riverside 6, Hickory 4

Boys Soccer

5A Cox 2, Riverbend 1 (Shootout)

3A Lafayette 3, Christiansburg 1

Girls Soccer

5A Kellam 1, Independence 0

3A Western Albemarle 3, Lafayette 0

Boys Lacrosse

5A Kellam 9, Patrick Henry 4

