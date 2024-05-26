Eight Lawrence County track and field competitors medal at state meet

May 25—SHIPPENSBURG — It was a successful day for Lawrence County track and field competitors.

Eight competitors earned medals at the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University's Seth Grove Stadium.

In the PIAA Class 2A championships, Mohawk's Jaxon Schoedel, Ellwood City Lincoln's Delaney Sturgeon, Neshannock's Ava Koski, New Castle's Jaden Kirkwood and Shenango's Maria Bryant, Zoe Bupp, Sara Roe and Colton Fedrizzi walked away with hardware.

New Castle's Jaden Kirkwood was the lone Lawrence County competitor to medal in the PIAA Class 3A championship.

Schoedel and Roe stood above the rest of the Lawrence County contingent after capturing bronze.

Following are results:

ELLWOOD CITY

Sturgeon medaled after taking fifth place in the PIAA Class 2A high jump event with a height of 5-2. Sturgeon tied for fifth place with five other competitors.

The Wolverines' 3200-meter relay team of Nick Wise, Bradley Custer, Drew Steffler and Colten Crizer will compete on Saturday.

Crizer will also compete in the PIAA Class 2A 800 meter race on Saturday.

The 4x400 relay team of Wise, Crizer, Nick Franitti and Darius Custer did not qualify in the preliminary race. Franitti also came up short to qualify for the 110 and 300 hurdle races.

An attempt to reach Ellwood City coach Nate Brown for comments was unsuccessful.

LAUREL

Alexis Geiwitz and Amara McKissick took 16th and 22nd in the PIAA Class 2A discus event, respectively. Geiwitz had a toss of 103-08, while McKissick had a throw of 88-0.

"They came out and competed as best they can," Laurel coach Drue Flora said on Geiwitz and McKissick. "This is their first time at a state meet and it's something new and exciting. The experience was great for them. They didn't get what they wanted, but, they went out and competed the best they could and we're completely happy for them."

Geiwitz will return to action on Saturday in the shot put event.

"When we went out this evening to go eat, she was relaxed," Flora said. "She's been relaxed and having fun with some of her friends from the school that were here. She's more relaxed now than earlier this morning. Hopefully, that benefits her tomorrow."

Tori Atkins qualified for the PIAA Class 2A championship's 100-meter (12.35), 200-meter (25.33) and 400-meter (56.25) races that will take place on Saturday.

"Starting with the 100, she ran well. Her block work wasn't the best but she was able to qualify out of the first heat and that was a big accomplishment," Flora said. "The 400, she ran next; she ran it phenomenally. She won her heat by a good 15 meters and she looked good and strong. She basically said as much before she ran. The 200, she won her heat again and again looked strong even after running the 400 and with the heat we had out here. The heat on the track was unbelievable. For her to be able to go for tomorrow in all three is huge. It's just something that we expected but with the heat out there today it was good to see she ran as well as she did."

MOHAWK

In the PIAA Class 2A 1600-meter race, Schoedel placed third with a time of 4:16.51.

Mohawk coach Jared Stratton said he was "really, really happy with what (Schoedel) was able to pull off today," adding, "He was in the second (heat) and we were hoping he was in the fast heat. He just had to drive the train. It was eight seconds better than his school record of 4:24. Still being able to hold on for third place was impressive considering the situation. It was a really good day."

Schoedel will race in the 3200 on Saturday. He is seeded first heading into the event.

"We've been talking throughout the day. I always say between the two of us it's mostly Jaxon who comes up with a time and a game plan," Stratton said. "I think he has a really good one going in. What happened today is driving him. He wants to get out with the best and it's really good guys. It's amazing how fast these kids are right now. I think he's ready to go. He said he was going through his pre-night stuff and hopefully he will come out with gold tomorrow."

Ellie Whippo qualified for Saturday's 300-meter hurdles race with a time of 45.15. Whippo was unable to qualify for the 100 meter hurdles in the prelims.

"We were really excited that she made it to the finals," Mohawk coach Cameron Schirmer said of Whippo. "She ran a real good time in the 300s today. She has the third-best time going into tomorrow. We hope she capitalizes on it and has a good day."

NESHANNOCK

Ava Koski earned a medal in the high jump event. Koski recorded a height of 5-2 to take fifth place. Koski tied for fifth place in the event with five other competitors.

"This is the third-straight year she's gotten a medal out here which is really just a fabulous accomplishment on her part. It's hard enough to do that once in your high school career and she's done it three straight years," Neshannock coach Adam Held said. "In ninth grade she got sixth, last year she was runner up with second and this year quite a few girls tied. We knew it was going to be tough competition based on looking at where everyone was at coming into that event. There were a lot of girls there in that 5-2, 5-4 range.

"It was evident where that line was drawn on if she had a chance to get a medal. She did real well with her jumps early on. She got all the way through 5-2 without having a miss and when they went to 5-4 that was her first miss. Had she missed early she wouldn't have been on the medal stand with the way the tiebreaker was with all of those girls."

Brendan Burns will compete on Saturday in the 3200-0meter race. Held said Burns is feeling, "good," leading up to the race, adding, "It's his first time here so I think it's a benefit that his race is on the second day. He got to go over to the stadium today before everything started, get on the surface and take in the atmosphere of watching Ava compete and watch the mile being run today. It gave him insight on what it will look like tomorrow morning."

NEW CASTLE

In the PIAA Class 3A championship, Kirkwood placed fourth in the shot put event with a throw of 57-1.25. Kirkwood recorded his best throw on his first attempt.

"It was a really good day. (Kirkwood) came right out of the blocks and had a great throw. He got held up pretty far throughout the competition. He was in second place and finally in the end he had a couple of guys get some big throws and nip him and drop him down to fourth overall," New Castle coach Fred Mozzocio said. "It was a great day. He threw consistently at 55 (feet); above. For a young man starting out and learning the shot put, the craft of it and everything that goes along with it, it's quite an accomplishment to go down there and earn fourth. We're very proud of Jaden."

Kyrell Harris placed 19th for the Red Hurricane in the PIAA Class 3A triple jump contest. Harris had a distance of 42-5 at the meet but fouled the next two attempts and couldn't continue.

"Kyrell, he got on the board on his first jump. He got out pretty good," Mozzocio said. "Going into his second jump, on his approach he tweaked something and tried to go back and just couldn't make the jump. It's unfortunate that it happened that way for him but he had a great year for us."

SHENANGO

Roe took third in the PIAA Class 2A long jump event with a distance of 18-3. Roe hit the 18-3 mark on her last attempt.

"I'm so happy for her," Shenango coach John Montgomery said of Roe. "She works really, really hard all year round. She deserves all the success she's had this year. She started slow in the prelims and I think she went into the finals ranked fifth. She was one of the girls that improved in the final and her last jump was her big one. She was about half of an inch off from her PR. She jumped from fifth to third and I'm really proud of her. All of that hard work from last year paid off."

Addy Kays placed 13th in the long jump event with a distance of 16-8.25. Her best distance came on her first attempt.

"She had a really good first jump," Montgomery said. "She had an unbelievable year and great career at Shenango. She's a senior; I thought she would finish a little better. I'm nothing but proud of her and she should hold her head real high for what she did this year."

Roe will compete in the triple jump on Saturday.

"The best way to prepare for the next day is to have a good first day," Montgomery said on Roe getting ready for the triple jump. "Like I said, she was one of the few girls improving throughout the finals so I think she has a lot of confidence for tomorrow. I think she assumes she has a pretty good chance to get another medal."

In the PIAA Class 2A discus event, Shenango's Maria Bryant and Zoe Bupp medaled in the discus event. Bryant took fifth place with a toss of 116-1, while Bupp captured seventh at 114-1.

"Maria just improved steadily all year," Montgomery said. "She's a senior and worked hard over the last four years. She absolutely deserved to get a medal; to go out on a high note like that. This was Zoe's first state meet. To throw well and walk away with a medal for your first trip to states is incredible. That's going to give her a lot of confidence."

Bupp and Bryant return to throwing action on Saturday alongside teammate Anna McKinley in the shot put event.

Rachel Callahan placed 10th in the discus event on a throw of 111-5. Abigail Bulow took 17th for the Lady Wildcats in the high jump event with a height of 5-0.

Shenango's Colton Fedrizzi earned a PIAA Class 2A medal after taking fifth in the discus event with a personal record toss of 156-2. He recorded the throw to take fifth on his fourth attempt.

Shenango coach Chris Vecenie said Fedrizzi had a "great performance on his part," adding, "He has been PR'ing at each of the last three meets. It was nice to see him do that again. He really stepped up in the finals and increased distance. He PR'd by six feet from prelims. I can't say enough about him and coach (Matt) Callahan's work ethic. Nothing makes me happier when the hardest working kids get rewarded and I feel like that was the case today."

Fedrizzi and teammate Levi Stuck will compete in the shot put event on Saturday.

"I'm sure having a medal under his belt gets Colton more relaxed than he may have been," Vecenie said. "Levi will have to deal with those first-event jitters being his first time. It looks like they'll get a good night's rest and hopefully get after it tomorrow afternoon."

UNION

Elliot Liskooka, a senior, took 17th place for the Scotties in the javelin with a toss of 143-7.

An attempt to reach Union coach Kim Niedbala for comments was unsuccessful.

WILMINGTON

Aidan Gardner, a junior, placed 10th in the javelin for the Greyhounds with an effort of 161-7.

"Aidan just missed the medal round," Wilmington coach J.R. McFarland said. "He slipped on his first throw. He didn't have a good throw on the first throw.

"Unfortunately, he didn't get in the medal round. He threw well; he's been throwing in the 160s. I thought he did a very respectable job. He's excited about next year."

Tully Caiazza, a sophomore, finished 32nd in the 1600 in 4:38.79.

"Tully has worked extremely hard all year," McFarland said. "It was one of his goals to qualify for the state meet and he did it.

"For him to come down and run in the state track meet is a huge accomplishment. He didn't have his best time today. Coming down here, it's tough to medal. There's a lot of good competition. We're looking forward to him having a great cross country season in the fall and coming back here next year."

Maya Jeckavitch reached the state championship meet in the 100 and the 200. Jeckavitch, a sophomore, took 14th in the prelims in the 100 in 12.51. She didn't advance to the finals in that event.

Jeckavitch placed 12th in the prelims of the 200 in 26.09. She fell short of the finals in that event as well.

"The way they have it set up, there are no semis. It's all prelims and finals," McFarland said. "You have to be in the top eight. That's a big order.

"Maya is a competitor. She posted very respectable times. She's disappointed. But, the competition is so tough. She did a great job and she had a great year."

Gardner and Caiazza were both competing at the state meet for the first time. Jeckavitch was making her second appearance at the state meet.

"Our kids performed well," McFarland said. "I'm proud of each and every one of them."

