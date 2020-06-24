The 2020 NFL season is inching closer to kicking off (hopefully) with training camps slated to begin later next month. And while most football fans are focused on what this year's on-field success or failure will look like, general managers and front offices around the league have an eye on what the 2021 offseason landscape might be.

With the salary cap expected to shrink because of the COVID-19 pandemic, players on expiring contracts face an even more uncertain future. This includes several key Bears.

Here's a breakdown of eight important players on the Bears' roster who will either be playing their last season in Chicago or will soon be rewarded with a healthy multi-year deal.

Eight important Bears who are scheduled to hit free agency in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago