Eight Georgia Tech players earn Academic All-ACC honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Georgia Tech baseball earned eight selections to the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2024 All-ACC Academic Team, the league announced Friday.
Requirements for selection to the All-ACC Baseball Academic Team are a 3.0 grade-point average for the previous semester and a 3.0 cumulative average during one’s academic career. In addition, position players must compete in at least 50 percent of their team’s contests and pitchers in 20 percent.
Representing the Yellow Jackets on the All-ACC Academic Team:
Carson Ballard, Biomedical Engineering
Dawson Brown, Business Administration
Drew Burress, Business Administration
Carson Kerce, Business Administration
Michal Kovala, Business Administration
Tate McKee, Business Administration
John Giesler, Master of Real Estate Development
Ben King, Business Administration
The banner year for Georgia Tech baseball in the classroom continues after Ballard, Brown, Giesler and King were named CSC Academic All-District earlier this summer.