Eight games into his first season, Jets fans paying for 'Fire Adam Gase' banner to fly over NYC

As of this writing, it has been 301 days since the New York Jets announced that they’d hired Adam Gase as their new head coach.

And in 301 days, not even one full year and in a half-season’s worth of games, Gase has so frustrated a segment of the fan base that it wants it to be known that it wants him out.

‘Fire Adam Gase’

Via Kristian Dyer of Sports Illustrated, on Friday afternoon a plane towing a banner reading “Fire Adam Gase Now,” flew over the West Side of New York.

A group New York Jets fans is ready to see head coach Adam Gase depart just eight games into his tenure. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The banner was paid for by New York Sports Fan Media, which is led by Jets season ticket-holder Jason Koeppel.

Five years ago the group paid for a similar banner to demand the firing of then-general manager John Idzik.

There are other protests planned in the coming weeks to voice fan displeasure over Gase, who has overseen a New York team that’s fallen to 1-7 and has had numerous issues, beginning with forcing out the general manager who hired him, Mike Maccagnan, keeping top linebacker Avery Williamson in a preseason game against backups — and losing Williamson for the season to a torn ACL — and the stalled development of quarterback Sam Darnold.

Flight was slightly delayed because of wind.. it is in the air and will be flying over the Hudson River around 2pm.... #TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/q96O1Gd0gX — NYSF Magazine (@NYSFmag) November 8, 2019

