Eight Florida football players named to Phil Steele's preseason All-SEC teams

Florida football was well-represented in Phil Steele's preseason All-SEC team.

Steele named eight Florida Gators to All-SEC honors in his preseason magazine, including two to the preseason All-SEC first team.

Senior running back Montrell Johnson and senior punter Jeremy Crawshaw earned first-team honors for UF.

The 5-foot-11, 213-pound Johnson led Florida in rushing (817 yards) for the second straight season in 2023, averaging 5.4 yards per carry and 68.0 yards per game. He's recorded six 100-yard rushing games in two seasons as a Gator and enters this season with 2,496 career rushing yards.

Crawshaw set a UF record for punting distance last season, averaging 48.9 yards per punt on 42 punts in 2023. That included seven punts 60 yards or more, a career-best 21 of 50 yards or more, 15 inside the opponent's 20-yard line and a long of 68 yards.

Linebacker Shemar James, cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. and long snapper Rocco Underwood earned All-SEC second-team honors. James finished second on UF in tackles (55) and tackles for loss (5.5) despite missing UF's final four games after undergoing surgery to repair a dislocated kneecap. Marshall started all 12 games for UF last season, posting a career-high 10 pass breakups.

Left tackle Austin Barber and kicker Trey Smack were named to the third team. The 6-foot-6, 316-pound Barber has started 13 games over the last two seasons at UF. Smack went 17-for-21 on field goal attempts and 29-for-29 on extra points last season. He went 6 for 10 on field goal attempts of 40 or more yards and was a perfect 11-for-11 on attempts inside 40 yards.

Safety Jordan Castell earned fourth-team honors after starting 11 of 12 games a true freshman for the Gators last season. The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Castell led UF in tackles last season (60) and had one interception.

Florida opens its season Aug. 31 at The Swamp against Miami.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football: 8 players on Phil Steele's preseason All-SEC teams