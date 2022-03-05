The eight defensive tackles in combine history to outpace Jordan Davis’ 4.78 40-yard dash

It’s relatively safe to say that no draft prospect made more of a splash at the 2022 scouting combine than did Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis. At 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds, Davis somehow ran an unofficial 4.82 40-yard dash that was corrected DOWN to a 4.78 time when it was made official.

Davis also had a 1.68-second 10-yard split, which might be even more ridiculous for a man his size. How rare is all this? It’s pretty rare.

Georgia DT Jordan Davis’s 4.78 40-yard dash is the fastest by any player over 310 pounds at the combine since at least 2006. He’s 341 pounds. A freak athlete. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 5, 2022

That’s regardless of position, kids. As for the defensive tackle position, only eight defensive tackles have run faster 40-yard dashes in recorded scouting combine history than Davis did, and nobody was close to his weight when they ran it. But here are those eight prospects — it’s a fascinating list of future Hall of Famers, multiple Pro-Bowlers and All-Pros, and one guy whose name might not be familiar to you at all.

Milton Williams, Louisiana Tech, 2021: 4.67

(Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Williams, who played all over the line at Louisiana Tech, was 6-foot-3 and 284 pounds at his combine last year. A raw but talented pass-rusher who reminded me of an embryonic Michael Bennett based on his tape, Williams was selected in the third round (73rd overall) of the 2021 draft, and amassed two sacks and 19 total pressures in 495 snaps in his rookie season. A freak athlete at the combine, Williams tested at the 99th percentile in most of his drills.

Tommie Harris, Oklahoma, 2004: 4.68

(Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports)

Harris was a star at Oklahoma, and the Bears selected him with the 14th overall pick in the 2004 draft. In an eight-year career with the Bears and Chargers, Harris finished his NFL career with three Pro Bowl nods, 31.5 sacks, 187 solo tackles, and 56 tackles for loss.

Aaron Donald, Pitt, 2014: 4.68

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

You may have heard of this guy. Perhaps the greatest defensive tackle in NFL history, Donald absolutely dominated every possible part of the 2014 scouting combine, and still lasted until the 12th overall pick in that draft because some teams thought he was too short. Whoops.

Tank Johnson, Washington, 2004: 4.69

(Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports)

The 2004 Bears were out for all the defensive tackle talent they could get in the draft — one round after they took Tommie Harris with the 14th overall pick, they doubled down and selected Williams, the former Washington star, with the 47th pick. Williams struggled with injuries in his career, but he had a nice early go in Chicago as Harris’ bookend, and he finished his NFL career in 2010 with 14 sacks, 107 solo tackles, and 28 tackles for loss.

Geno Atkins, Georgia, 2010: 4.75

(Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

Atkins was another one of those “too small” guys who made all the teams passing on him regret it quite a lot as time went on. The Georgia standout had a combine chart that wasn’t too different than Donald’s, and his effect on the NFL was pretty impressive, too. Atkins finished his NFL career in 2020 with eight Pro Bowl nods, two All-Pro selections, and he was named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame All-2010s team. Atkins had 75.5 sacks, 228 solo tackles, and 100 tackles for loss, and he was one of the more dynamic and aggressive interior disruptors of his era. Not bad for a guy who the Bengals were able to steal with the 120th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2010 draft.

Earl Mitchell, Arizona, 2010: 4.75

(Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Mitchell had 6.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss as a senior for Arizona in 2009 after starting his collegiate career as a running back (!). He ran a 4.75 40-yard dash at the 2010 combine at 6-foot-2 and 296 pounds, though the rest of his testing didn’t quite measure up. The Texans grabbed Mitchell in the third round (81st overall) of the 2010 draft, and in 10 NFL seasons with Houston, Miami, and San Francisco, Mitchell amassed 6.5 sacks, 163 solo tackles, and 24 tackles for loss.

Dan Falcon, Western Michigan, 1999: 4.77

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

There are no pictures of Falcon in our database, and you won’t find him on Pro Football Reference. Falcon was an All-MAC defensive tackle for the Broncos, and at the 1999 combine, he did it up something fierce with his athletic testing at 6-foot-4 and 274 pounds.

Sadly, Falcon wasn’t able to make a go of it in the NFL — the only record you can find is a failed physical with the Cardinals in 2000. Falcon went on to try his luck with the XFL, the Arena League, and NFL Europe before moving to a different sport — he opened a boxing gym in Glenview, Illinois.

“Boxing was a big part of my family, and it was something that I utilized to condition my body for football,” Falcon said in 2013. “I honestly believe that it made me a better football player than I probably should have been. I was able to achieve more in other sports because of the work that my dad instilled in me and what boxing taught me as an athlete.”

Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, 2022: 4.77

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The only other defensive tackle in recorded combine history to run a faster 40 than Davis’ 4.78 was the guy who often lined up next to Davis in the Bulldogs’ championship defense. Wyatt ran an official 4.77 40 at 6-foot-3 and 304 pounds, and the thing about Wyatt, as is true of Davis, is that all that speed is evident on game tape.

This is a Devonte Wyatt appreciation tweet. The #Georgia 5th year senior plays everywhere from nose tackle to 4i and is best as a 3-tech imo. Great combo of power and athleticism, with improved hand usage this season – loves the swim move. Pro ready run defender! pic.twitter.com/yiDaIBLKu2 — Jordan (@Texans_Thoughts) November 10, 2021

