Eight days until it is football time in Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 football season in eight days.

Freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava enters his first season at Tennessee in 2023 and wears jersey No. 8. He signed with Tennessee during the early signing period in Dec. 2022 and took part in bowl and spring practices.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Iamaleava came to Tennessee from Warren High School in Downey, California.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Sept. 2 versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the contest.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

