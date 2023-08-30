Eight college football rivalries lost and regained in the latest realignment

There’s one thing everybody needs to remember when talking about the latest round of realignment in college sports. Simply put, schools jumping from one conference to another is not new. While it looks as though the latest moves will spell the end of the Pac-12, this has happened before. The Southwest Conference went the way of the dodo, and the WAC no longer has a presence in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Having said that, however, there’s a lot of understandable dissatisfaction from observers and fans regarding the coming changes. A number of traditional rivalries, some dating back for more than a century, are going to be lost. But some others will be renewed after being interrupted by previous rounds of realignment. Here’s a look at how some rivalries, both gained and lost, will be affected by how the college sports map will look starting next year.

Let's start with the good news of the rivalries gained.

Texas-Texas A&M

Series history: Texas leads 76-37-5.

Thanksgiving weekend wasn't complete without the Longhorns and Aggies meeting either in Austin or College Station. They played every year from 1915 to 2011 before A&M's departure to the SEC. That final game was a memorable Texas win with the schools unable to agree on continuing the series. They'll resume the rivalry in 2024 with the Longhorns following to the SEC, and the marquee matchup is expected to be one of the protected games however the league sorts out its schedule.

Brigham Young-Utah

Series history: Utah leads 59-32-4.

When the Utes headed from the Mountain West to the Pac-12 and the Cougars went independent in 2011, it meant that the "Holy War" was no longer guaranteed to be played each season. The schools have played nine times in the past 12 seasons, including once in the Las Vegas Bowl. They won't play this season when BYU enters the Big 12, but expect them to meet annually when Utah joins the league in 2024.

And here are the casualties of realignment.

Oregon-Oregon State

Series history: Oregon leads 67-49-10.

There was a time when the Ducks and Beavers played mainly for laughs – who can forget that infamous scoreless draw from 1983? But the series has been a lot more fun in recent years as both programs have improved their on-field products. That is perhaps more the case for the Ducks, which is why this breakup is happening, but the Beavers might just get the last laugh this year.

Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick (5) dives into the end zone to score a touchdown against Oregon during the second half at Reser Stadium.

Oklahoma-Oklahoma State

Series history: Oklahoma leads 91-19-7.

The final Bedlam football series game with the teams in the Big 12 will take place this November in Stillwater. The series spanning 117 games has been dominated by the Sooners throughout all eras. The only blip was five wins in eight games by the Cowboys from 1995-2002. Since then, Oklahoma has won 17 of 20. There are currently no scheduled meetings after this season, which means this year's home game gives Oklahoma State fans an opportunity to have final bragging rights before the Sooners head off to the SEC.

Washington-Washington State

Series history: Washington leads 75-33-6.

Officials at Washington have stated publicly they would like to keep the Washington State series alive when the Huskies join the Big Ten. But even if they do, it seems likely that game will no longer occupy its special place at the end of the season, although numerous SEC and ACC schools have managed to maintain their in-state finales on Thanksgiving weekend.

UCLA-California

Series history: UCLA leads 58-34-1.

The game also known as the "Bear Bowl" has been held every season dating back to 1933. It likely won't be held in 2024 or beyond with the Bruins headed off to the Big Ten and the conference future of the Golden Bears up in the air. It will end one of the longest active uninterrupted series in college football and break apart the two biggest schools in the University of California system.

Penn State-Big Ten East

Series history: Michigan leads Penn State 16-10.

Series history: Ohio State leads Penn State 24-13.

Series history: Penn State tied with Michigan State 18-18-1.

The expansion of the Big Ten has triggered an elimination of the conference's divisions. The new league schedule announced in June declared 11 protected rivalries. None of those games included Penn State, which means it won't be facing Michigan or Ohio State annually. The Nittany Lions are also not guaranteed to play Michigan State each year after 2025. The two schools were deemed permanent rivals when Penn State joined the league in 1993 with the winner taking home the Land Grant Trophy. They have played every year since except between 2011-13 when the league created the ill-fated Legends and Leaders divisions that separated the schools.

Texas-Texas trio in Big 12

Series history: Texas leads Baylor 80-28-4.

Series history: Texas leads TCU 64-28-1.

Series history: Texas leads Texas Tech 54-18.

The Longhorns along with Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU were part of the Southwest Conference before it disbanded in 1996. The Bears and Red Raiders moved with Texas to the Big 12 that fall. The Horned Frogs navigated the Western Athletic Conference, Conference USA and Mountain West before rejoining their in-state foes in 2012. As if a nod to history, the conference schedule has the Longhorns facing all three schools plus former SWC rival Houston in their final season before switching to the SEC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football rivalries lost in realignment