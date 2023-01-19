Eight coaching staff departures suggest Tom Brady won’t be back in Tampa

Seventeen days after Tom Brady ended his 40-day retirement last year, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians stepped down. Three days after the team’s 2022 season ended, the Buccaneers announced that eight assistant coaches are leaving.

With the departures led by offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (who was fired) and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen (who retired), it seems as if Brady won’t be back in Tampa for 2023.

This could change, of course. If Bill O’Brien (for example) becomes the next OC, that could catch Brady’s eye.

Still, the overall quality of the roster in Tampa Bay likely will have a much bigger influence on Brady than the coaching staff. It feels as if the team’s window has closed. It feels as if major roster changes are coming.

It feels as if, if Brady chooses to keep playing, he’ll take advantage of a fresh start elsewhere.

