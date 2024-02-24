Eight candidates to be the next Georgia football running backs coach

The Georgia Bulldogs are hunting for a new running backs coach after Dell McGee became the head coach at Georgia State. McGee will coach his son, Austin, at Georgia State, so who can blame him for leaving to become a head coach.

Head coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs are looking for a new running backs coach that can replace McGee’s prowess on the recruiting trail and ability to coach and develop talent. The Bulldogs could elect to hire coach from another program or even look for a coach in the NFL.

Georgia’s next running backs coach will look to carry on the Bulldogs’ lengthy tradition of having elite running backs. The running backs coach job at Georgia should be one of the most coveted positional coach jobs in the country.

Who are eight candidates to be Georgia’s next running backs coach?

Robert Edwards

Georgia’s all-time leading receiver, Terrence Edwards, advocated for Georgia to give a call to Robert Edwards. Robert Edwards played at Georgia from 1993-1997. He was teammates with Kirby Smart. Robert Edwards is currently the head coach at Washington County High School and has been a head coach at a Georgia high school football program since 2009.

Burton Burns

Burns most recently coached running backs with the New York Giants from 2020-2021. Burns, who is 71, previously coached with Kirby Smart at Alabama from 2007-2015. Burns coached with the Crimson Tide for another two seasons after Kirby Smart left. Burns’ age makes him an unlikely hire, but you never know.

John Wozniak

Oklahoma State Cowboys running backs coach John Wozniak has coached a lot of great players over the years like Chubba Hubbard, Justice Hill, and Ollie Gordon. Wozniak does not have a ton of ties to Georgia.

Jabbar Juluke

Florida running backs coach Jabbar Juluke coached Georgia transfer running back Trevor Etienne at Florida. Juluke, who has also coached at LSU, finished as one of the nation’s top recruiting running backs coaches in the 2024 cycle. He played a big role in the Gators landing five-star quarterback DJ Lagway.

Tashard Choice

Georgia fans may recognize Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice. Choice played for Georgia Tech and is a great recruiter. The Longhorns have the money to pay Choice, but maybe Choice wants to come closer to home. Choice played high school football for Lovejoy High School in Georgia.

Cadillac Williams

Players love former Auburn running backs coach Cadillac Williams, but he left the Tigers for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason. Williams would be a great hire for Georgia. Williams played college football at Auburn and coached together with Mike Bobo for one season with the Tigers.

Jay Boulware

Kentucky running backs coach Jay Boulware is a big reason why the Wildcats have had a potent rushing attack over the past couple of seasons. Boulware also served as the Oklahoma special teams coordinator and running backs coach from 2013-2019. Boulware has over 20 years of coaching at the college level and is a strong recruiter.

Jimmy Smith

Arkansas Razorbacks running backs coach Jimmy Smith knows Kirby Smart and has numerous connections to high school football in Georgia. Smith previously served as a head coach and athletic director at Cedar Grove High School in the Atlanta area.

