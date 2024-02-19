The Georgia Bulldogs need a new wide receivers coach after Bryan McClendon left to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ receivers coach. McClendon is the latest college coach to prefer the NFL’s superior work-life balance over college football’s hectic calendar.

Head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia football are now looking for a new wide receivers coach that can replace McClendon’s recruiting ability and strong relationships. The Bulldogs could hire a former Georgia player, promote from within, or a coach from another college program.

Georgia’s next wide receivers coach will work with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. The Bulldogs have shown they don’t need to sign the best wide receiver recruits in order to have a lethal passing attack.

Who are eight candidates to be Georgia’s next wide receivers coach?

Brandon Streeter

Georgia could promote offensive analyst Brandon Streeter to wide receiver coach. Streeter, who served as Clemson’s offensive coordinator in 2022, has experience as a wide receivers and quarterbacks coach at the Power Five level and has been in Georgia’s staff for a year.

Joe Cox

There’s a great young coaching talent who is a UGA grad and knows the Bobo system in and out and would make a great addition as the new WR coach for @GeorgiaFootball. And that’s @CoachJoeCox… just sayin… — Arthur Lynch (@alynch1788) February 18, 2024

Former Georgia quarterback Joe Cox is currently the tight ends coach at Ole Miss. Cox has a good relationship with Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and has several years of SEC experience from coaching at Alabama.

Terrence Edwards

Edwards is Georgia’s all-time leading receiver and trains wide receiver prospects. Edwards is also the head coach at Mount Vernon School (Atlanta). Edwards would be a popular hire for in-state recruiting.

Jimmy Smith

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith knows the state of Georgia well and would make some sense for the Bulldogs. Smith previously served as a head coach and athletic director at Cedar Grove High School in the Atlanta area.

Hines Ward

Hines Ward has experience coaching in XFL, NFL, and at Florida Atlantic. Ward, a former star Georgia wide receiver, emphasized blocking throughout his career, which is something that Georgia really values.

Kevin Beard

Georgia could elect to hire Miami wide receivers coach Kevin Beard. Beard, who coached under Kirby Smart in 2016, has past experience coaching at Toledo. Beard coached Georgia transfer wide receiver Colbie Young.

James Coley

Georgia could hire James Coley again. He was previously the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator in 2019. Coley served on the UGA staff from 2016-2019 before heading to Texas A&M. He recently took the wide receivers coach job at South Carolina.

Cortez Hankton

This one is a bit of a reach because Hankton left Georgia and is now the co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach at LSU. However, Hankton did coach at Georgia from 2018-2022 and certainly fits the mold of what Georgia is looking for. Hankton coached two LSU receivers (Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas) that are likely to be first-round picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire