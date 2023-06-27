Eight Buffs who aren’t being talked about enough this summer

Besides the likes of Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter and a few others, it remains just about anyone’s guess as to which players will shine the most for head coach Deion Sanders in his first season leading Colorado.

We recently projected the CU Buffs’ offensive and defensive starters, but there are still a few other names that you may not be hearing about as much with the 2023 college football season only a couple of months away.

Below are eight players — the first five coming from DNVR Buffs and the final three chosen by myself — who aren’t being talked about enough this summer:

RB Kavosiey Smoke

Nov 5, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) looks for an opening during the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Even though Houston transfer Alton McCaskill IV is the likely favorite to start, don’t forget about Smoke in Colorado’s RB room. The former Kentucky Wildcat put together four solid seasons in Lexington and owns the speed to excel in Sean Lewis’s offense.

EDGE Derrick McLendon II

McLendon started in 12 games last season for Florida State with 37 total tackles, 5.0 TFLs and 3.5 sacks.

WR Willie Gaines

Gaines made the leap from JUCO to Jackson State and was one of Shedeur Sanders’ most common targets with 446 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

S Rodrick Ward

Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds safety Rodrick Ward (3) tackles Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) in the third quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Like a few of the other names on this list, don’t overlook the fact that Ward played at an FCS school last season. He should have no problem finding success at Colorado after recording four interceptions last season at Southern Utah.

DL Zach Blackwood

Colorado DL coach Sal Sunseri was nothing but impressed by Blackwood’s film at Garden City Community College.

S Myles Slusher

Arkansas safety Myles Slusher (2) returns an interception against Pine Bluff during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Colorado’s secondary is certainly crowded, but Slusher is primed to stand out following three solid seasons in the SEC.

OL Landon Bebee

Bebee was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection and two-time captain at Missouri State. He has both the talent and leadership skills to thrive under Coach Prime.

WR Adam Hopkins

Some elite route running from 4⭐️ Freshman WR Adam Hopkins today ! #WeComing #SkoBuffs 🦬 pic.twitter.com/AAHoWtEkbY — We Coming 🦬 (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) June 9, 2023

While it will be difficult for Hopkins to find playing time next season, the four-star incoming freshman deserves some more attention. This is more of a big-picture selection for me.

