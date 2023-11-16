Eight Bluefield University football players earn all AAC honors

Nov. 16—BLUEFIELD — Eight Bluefield University Rams football players have received Appalachian Athletic Conference All-Conference honors. Five are on the first team and three on the second team. A Ram was named to the Champions of Character team and seven received are on the All-Academic Team.

All-Conference First Team honors go to Termaine Baker, Jewels Gray, Thomas Lee, Riley Stubbs, and Quincy Robinson.

Offensive lineman Termaine Baker, a junior from Norfolk, Virginia, is on the First Team for the third consecutive year. Baker, for three seasons has anchored the offensive line from his left tackle position.

Wide receiver Jewels Gray, a junior from Anniston, Alabama, led the Rams in receptions with 51 catches for 615 yards and four touchdowns. Gray was also a member of the AAC All-Conference First Team in 2022.

Wide receiver Thomas Lee, a senior from Afton, Virginia, was second in the AAC averaging 88.6 yards receiving per game. For the season Lee had 34 catches, led BU with 709 receiving yards, and six touchdowns. This is Lee's second consecutive year on the AAC All-Conference First Team.

Kicker Riley Stubbs, junior from Harrisburg, North Carolina, connected on six-of-eight field goal attempts with a long of 50 yards. Stubbs made 23-of-26 extra points. He was also Bluefield's punter.

Defensive lineman Quincy Robinson, a senior from Wilmington, North Carolina, is a first team selection for the second consecutive season. This year Robinson led Bluefield with 75 tackles. His 7.5 tackles-per-game was second in the AAC. He had 4.5 sacks, 13 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.

All-Conference Second Team members from Bluefield University are Antfene Murray, Tyrese Wolfe, and Nate Monroe.

Offensive lineman Antfene Murray, a senior from Montgomery, Alabama, was part of a strong offensive line that provided the base for a potent BU offense.

Wide receiver Nate Monroe, in his first year at BU after transferring from Frostburg State University, caught 41 passes for 578 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensive back Tyrese Wolfe, a graduate student from Vicksburg, Mississippi, in his second season at Bluefield University, had three interceptions, four pass break ups, 37 tackles, and a tackle-for-loss, and a forced fumble during the season.

Kyle Orris, redshirt sophomore from Partlow, Virginia, was named to the AAC Champions of Character Team.

AAC All-Academic Team members representing Bluefield University are Jewlius Barnes, Gage Chambers, Cadence Lampp, Jakoby Meadows, Brendan Nunnally, C.J. Price, and Elijah Sarver.

Individual conference honors were:

Offensive Player of the Year — Lee Kirkland, Pikeville

Defensive Player of the Year — Keon McGhee, Reinhardt

Special Teams Player of the Year — Alex Hartdy, Reinhardt

Offensive Freshman of the Year — Jaman Wilson, Kentucky Christian

Defensive Freshman of the Year — Braylon Jones, Reinhardt

Coach of the Year — John Luttrell, Union

Assistant Coach of the Year — Greg Blue, Reinhardt