The eight best college football games to watch in Week 13 starts with Ohio State-Michigan

Altogether now – (singing) It’s the most wonderful – (record scratch sound effect) … Actually, the lineup for college football’s Rivalry Week, usually touted as the most anticipated slate of the year to wrap up the regular season, features more than a few likely duds.

To be sure, there are a couple of games of extremely high import. You will see those first on our list of recommended viewing options for your extended holiday weekend enjoyment. Some other traditional season finales have some entertainment and surprise potential and will be included here, but we can’t in good conscience suggest some others that normally would be appointment TV like the Iron Bowl and the Apple Cup. You might enjoy those, of course, especially if you’re an Alabama or Washington fan.

But if you want drama and excitement, we think this menu of eight contests will fill the bill.

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 3 Michigan

Time/TV: Saturday, noon ET, Fox.

Why watch: You have to ask? For the second consecutive season, the Buckeyes and Wolverines are undefeated as they take the field in arguably the sport’s most intense rivalry. The stakes might be even higher this time around if that’s possible, as the loser would find itself in a less secure position as far as at-large playoff consideration is concerned. There’s also the subplot of Michigan’s sign-stealing investigation that will once again keep head coach Jim Harbaugh off the sidelines. Wolverines QB J.J. McCarthy wasn’t his sharpest at Maryland last week, and Buckeyes DBs Jordan Hancock and Denzel Burke are more than capable of swiping any errant tosses. Michigan RB Blake Corum is likely to become well acquainted with Ohio State LB Tommy Eichenberg, who is expected to be back in action after sitting out the Minnesota game to heal an arm injury. Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord has 22 scoring throws with just four picks, but taking on LB Junior Colson and the Michigan defense will be the toughest challenge to date for the first-year starter. Having WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and RB TreVeyon Henderson in his huddle will help, but he’ll have to get TE Cade Stover involved as well.

Why it could disappoint: It could turn out to be a defensive struggle with points at a premium, but even if that is the case the intensity level will be in the torrid zone all afternoon. A rout seems highly improbable, as such a result would be quite damaging to the loser’s at-large case.

No. 15 Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon

Time/TV: Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox

Why watch: The perhaps last edition of the rivalry known as the Civil War is among the most important in its lengthy history. It would be even bigger had the Beavers managed to get past Washington a week ago, but they’d still be more than happy to derail the Ducks’ bid for a rematch with the Huskies in the Pac-12 finale. Oregon QB Bo Nix is coming off a masterful performance against an albeit undermanned Arizona State squad, as WRs Troy Franklin and Tez Johnson now have over 2,000 receiving yards between them. Oregon State DB Akili Arnold will have a busy night trying to keep the explosive plays to a minimum. The Beavers probably don’t want to get into a shootout, so QB D.J. Uiagalelei figures to make extensive use of RB Damien Martinez in an effort to control the clock. It will be up to Ducks LB Jeffrey Bassa and DE Jordan Burch to make their tackles near the line of scrimmage stick.

Why it could disappoint: It shouldn’t, but a fast start by the Ducks might force the Beavers to quicken their tempo beyond their comfort zone. If Oregon State can handle the hostile Autzen Stadium atmosphere and keep it within shouting distance by intermission, it could go down to the wire.

Oregon State running back Isaiah Newell (25) runs with the ball for a touchdown against Oregon during their 2022 game at Reser Stadium.

Kentucky at No. 9 Louisville

Time/TV: Saturday, noon ET, ABC.

Why watch: The Cardinals’ place opposite Florida State in the ACC title game is set, but they certainly need this win in the Governor’s Cup showdown to stay in the playoff conversation. The Wildcats would love to conclude an up-and-down season with a signature victory against an in-state rival. Louisville QB Jack Plummer is coming off one of his best outings of the season at Miami, though he could still use some ground support from RBs Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo to keep the Wildcats’ defensive front at bay. Kentucky QB Devin Leary is also at his best when the running game is working, but RB Ray Davis was largely held in check in last week’s loss to South Carolina.

Why it could disappoint: And there’s the problem for Kentucky, which has struggled to get all phases of the offense working for stretches all season. Louisville’ has been rock solid at home, save for a close call against Virginia a few weeks ago, and could take charge of this one quickly.

Texas Tech at No. 7 Texas

Time/TV: Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC.

Why watch: The race for the Big 12 championship has come down to the final weekend, with a patchwork of tiebreaking scenarios in play should a rash of unexpected results occur. The Longhorns would prefer to simplify their part of the equation while also keeping their playoff candidacy alive. The Red Raiders enter on a three-game winning streak that has salvaged what began as a disappointing season, and derailing the campaign of the departing Longhorns would make the finishing kick even sweeter. Texas QB Quinn Ewers has regained his form since his return from injury, with WRs Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell providing plenty of chunk plays. The Texas Tech offense had to be reinvented somewhat with RB Tahj Brooks doing most of the heavy lifting, but QB Behren Morton will have to lend some air cover in this one.

Why it could disappoint: Given Texas’s maddening habit of letting opponents hang around after grabbing the lead, the drama-free tune-up Longhorns’ fans would undoubtedly like to see might not come to pass. If the Red Raiders are able to control the ball for long stretches, they’ll keep it interesting well into the second half.

No. 4 Florida State at Florida

Time/TV: Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

Why watch: Ordinarily a game featuring a team with a losing record this late in the season wouldn’t make this list, but there’s an added intrigue factor here as the Seminoles begin life without QB Jordan Travis. It will be up to Tate Rodemaker to keep the offense moving. He has five TD throws without a pick in limited action, much of which came last week against North Alabama after Travis’s unfortunate injury. The Gators, who now need this win to avoid a sub-.500 finish, will also be without their starting QB with Graham Mertz sidelined by a collarbone injury. Freshman Max Brown has attempted just 12 passes this season, though he has completed 10 of them.

Why it could disappoint: Both offenses will have continuity issues, particularly at the beginning, so the game itself might not be high on the aesthetics scale. The Seminoles’ depth across the roster should carry the day eventually, but it may take a while.

Texas A&M at No. 14 LSU

Time/TV: Saturday, noon ET, ESPN.

Why watch: There are no SEC implications for this regular-season finale, but there is something of a curiosity factor as a Heisman contender goes up against a team with an interim coaching staff. Add in the fact that these programs once staged a seven-overtime slugfest, and it should be worth a look. Tigers QB Jayden Daniels enters the contest with an almost unheard of combination of yards by air (3,577) and land (1,014), with help from WRs Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas who have each surpassed the 1,000-yard receiving mark. The Aggies’ defense, however, has been its stronger unit all season, allowing an SEC-best 286.5 yards a game, slightly fewer even than Georgia. The LSU defense has been considerably more porous, which could mean a big day for A&M’s top all-purpose weapon Ainias Smith.

Why it could disappoint: It largely hinges on the motivation of the Aggies’ players. If they take this as an audition for their new coaching staff – or possibly future new programs if they decide to go the way of the portal –, they could give the Tigers a run. LSU has made no secret of its campaign for individual awards, however, so a slew of big plays could put this away early.

Texas-San Antonio at No. 18 Tulane

Time/TV: Friday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC.

Why watch: Two of the three frontrunners in the American Athletic Conference square off with a guaranteed spot in next week’s conference title game on the line. The loser might be in line for an immediate rematch if SMU stumbles against Navy, but neither wants to be in that position. The defending AAC champion Green Wave have found ways to escape all season, usually by building an early cushion and hanging on at the end. QB Michael Pratt has been responsible for much of the success despite being without some key weapons at times and battling injuries early in the season himself. He’ll be opposed by Roadrunners QB Frank Harris, who hasn’t quite been in San Antonio since the Alamo was built but has enjoyed a lengthy career in town nonetheless.

Why it could disappoint: Texas A&M’s courtship of Texas-San Antonio coach Jeff Traylor is perhaps an unwelcome distraction, but that isn’t likely to have much of an impact on the players. Four of the Green Wave’s last five wins have come by a touchdown or less, so a blowout here either way seems extremely unlikely.

No. 1 Georgia at Georgia Tech

Time/TV: Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, ABC.

Why watch: The Bulldogs, rounding into championship form, take the field one last time before their SEC title showdown with Alabama. This traditional season-ender has been little more than a speedbump in recent years, but the Yellow Jackets are more formidable in 2023 having clinched their first bowl appearance in nearly a decade. Georgia QB Carson Beck has developed into the confident decision maker he was expected to be when he was handed the keys to the offense. The effort to bother him this week will be led by Yellow Jackets DE Kyle Kennard. Georgia Tech QB Haynes King has enjoyed a fine season himself amassing 3,221 yards of total offense, including 624 on the ground. His mobility, however, could be curtailed by LB Smael Mondon and the active Bulldogs front seven.

Why it could disappoint: Yeah, did we mention Georgia is looking like the two-time defending champ again? The Bulldogs will almost certainly make short work of this one, but the strides made by the Yellow Jackets under Brent Key shouldn’t be discounted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 13: Ohio State-Michigan lead best games to watch