Eight area athletes win gold at VHSL state meets

(WJHL) – Dozens of track and field athletes from far Southwest Virginia competed in the second and final day of VHSL state meets across the commonwealth on Saturday.

In Harrisonburg, a combined seven local athletes came home as individual state champs at the Class 1/2 state meet.

Patrick Henry’s Grant Buchanan placed first in a pair of Class 1 events – winning the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.39 seconds and the 200 meter dash in 22.63 seconds.

Colten Kilgore of Twin Springs just narrowly missed golf in the 110 meter hurdles, but came back later in the day to dominate the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 41.53 seconds.

Finally, Thomas Walker’s Sarah McPherson stood atop the podium in the Class 1 high jump event, clearing a mark of 5-foot-2-inches.

In Class 2, Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds entered the weekend with a gold medal to her name from two seasons ago, winning the long jump event as a sophomore.

She qualified in the top spot in Friday’s 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.52 and looked to translate that performance into another state championship on Saturday.

Hammonds crossed the finish with a time of 15.81 seconds, a touch slower than qualifying, but still enough to grab victory over a competitive field. She claimed a second state championship in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.38 seconds.

Virginia High junior TiShiyah Skinner also left James Madison University with a pair of medals. She blazed to a first-place finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.13 seconds. She later won the 200 meter dash in 25.35 seconds, claiming that victory by almost a full second over the field.

Ridgeview freshman Carlee Sykes won gold in her first high school state meet, claiming the 400 meter race with a time of 59.45 seconds. She was the only competitor in the medal race to finish in under one minute.

Lebanon’s Amelia Beck took home a state title in shot put, as she won with a mark of 36-feet-5-inches.

Lancaster took home the Class 1 boys team championship with 87.5 points, while the Brunswick High girls claimed a team title with 84.0 points.

At the Class 3 meet in Lynchburg, Abingdon’s Amanda Ferrante won the 1600 meter race with a time of 4:59.34. She was the only runner to finish with a sub-five minute time and becomes the school’s first-ever winner of the event outdoors.

Both the Abingdon boys (32.0) and girls (35.0) teams finished fourth in the Class 3 team standings.

