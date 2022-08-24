Eight Aggies named to Coaches preseason All-SEC Football Team

If you’re a fan of preseason watchlists, I’m here to inform you that your weekly fix is coming to an end… but that means that the 2022 College Football season has finally arrived! with the always subtly entertaining Week 0 beginning this Saturday, the long wait is over, and we can finally rejoice in knowing that this feeling will last until February of next year.

On Tuesday, the SEC released their Preseason Coaches All-SEC Team, and with the Aggies gearing up for one of their most important seasons yet under head coach Jimbo Fisher, eight players were selected on offense, defense, and special teams, with a couple of notable snubs, but hey, who’s really paying THAT much attention to preseason watchlists anyway! Here is the list of Aggies selected:

1st Team

All Purpose Back/Return Specialist, Ainias Smith

Offensive line, Layden Robinson

Punter, Nik Constantinou

2nd Team

Defensive Line, McKinnley Jackson

Running back, Devon Achane

Defensive back, Antonio Johnson

3rd Team

Offensive Line, Reuben Fatheree

Wide receiver, Ainias Smith

All Purpose Back, Devon Achane

Center, Bryce Foster

With Texas A&M’s season set to kick off on Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. against Sam Houston State, It’s time for the Aggies to prove these pre-season accoladtes well-earned.

