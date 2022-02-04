Eight 49ers veteran QB options to back up Trey Lance next season

Eight veteran QBs 49ers could target to back up Lance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Barring an unforeseen circumstance, the 49ers will trade Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason and turn the page to the Trey Lance era.

Lance still is raw but showed impressive growth between his first career start in Week 5 and his second start in Week 17. Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch will want to bring in a capable veteran quarterback to back up Lance and who can start should an injury occur.

The 2022 free-agent market doesn't have many great options. Jameis Winston and Ryan Fitzpatrick likely will choose teams where they will have a chance to compete for the starting job. They're out. Others don't provide the experience or ability to warrant consideration. Scratch Tim Boyle, Josh Dobbs, and Dwayne Haskins off the list.

There are eight potential quarterbacks who the 49ers could target. Some are more likely than others, but there's a good chance that one of these guys, or Brian Hoyer, who is not listed, will be in the QB room with Lance next fall. (The options are listed in alphabetical order.)

Career stats: 66.5 percent, 14,437 yards, 71 touchdowns and 43 interceptions

2021 stats: 66.9 percent, 3,052 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions

Bridgewater feels like he'll want to go to a place that will at least let him compete for the starting job. But if those options aren't out there (they should be), he could look to take one year as a backup and re-enter the market in 2023.

There should be at least seven teams looking for a starting quarterback this offseason. Bridgewater would make sense in Tampa Bay, Houston, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Carolina. He also could re-sign with Denver if the Broncos' expected pursuit of Aaron Rodgers doesn't pan out.

Bridgewater also would be a good bridge quarterback for a team that drafts a QB this April. He's good enough to be a fringe starter in the NFL, so I don't expect he'll be holding a clipboard for Lance in 2022.

Story continues

Career stats: 60.2 percent, 7,742 yards, 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions

2021 stats: 62.7 percent, 1,283 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions

The six-year veteran has spent time in New England, Indianapolis and Miami. Brissett started 30 games over four seasons with the Colts. He backed up Andrew Luck in 2018 and Philip Rivers in 2020.

Brissett spent this past season as Tua Tagovailoa's backup in Miami, starting five games and leading the Dolphins to a 2-3 record in that span.

The North Carolina State product is a capable veteran quarterback with a lot of starting experience who is comfortable being a backup. His time spent with Garoppolo and Tom Brady in New England, and Luck and Rivers in Indianapolis, could make him a good fountain of advice for Lance.

Career stats: 62.2 percent, 35,279 yards, 226 touchdowns and 135 interceptions

2021 stats: 63.1 percent, 1,515 yards, eight touchdowns and nine interceptions

The 34-year-old was brought in to be the Bears' bridge QB to Justin Fields but lost his job after suffering an injury in Week 2. Dalton did start four of the Bears' final six games as Fields dealt with an injury.

During the 2020 season, Dalton filled in admirably for the Dallas Cowboys after Dak Prescott went down with a knee injury. In 11 games (nine starts), Dalton completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, and only eight interceptions. He's clearly comfortable being a backup but can be an adequate replacement if called into action.

He just got a $10 million contract from the Bears last offseason, but that's because he was expected to be the starter. The one-year deal he signed with the Cowboys worth $3 million is likely more in line with what he'll get this offseason. If he's willing to back up Lance, Dalton would be an OK option for the 49ers but shouldn't top the list.

Career stats: 62.8 percent, 13,437 yards, 77 touchdowns and 45 interceptions; 1,574 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns

Admittedly, I'm biased, but I think there should be a starting job out there for Mariota.

The Raiders let Mariota take his time to heal up from elbow and ankle injuries in 2020. He performed well in his one relief appearance for an injured Derek Carr, throwing for 226 yards while rushing for another 88 and scoring two touchdowns against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Mariota has always been a good intermediate passer who takes care of the ball and provides a real running threat. He should get an opportunity to compete for a starting job next fall. But if he doesn't, he's a great teammate who can help Lance along in his development and has the upside to be a starter if needed.

Colt McCoy

Career stats: 61.9 percent, 7,195 yards, 33 touchdowns and 29 interceptions

2021 stats: 74.7 percent, 740 yards, three touchdowns and one interception

The 49ers know all too well how capable McCoy still is at the age of 35. During a Week 9 win in Santa Clara, McCoy went 22-for-26 for 249 yards and a touchdown as the Cardinals beat the 49ers 31-17.

McCoy won't be looking for a starting job, but is a the ideal veteran quarterback who will be willing to hold a clipboard, is a good locker room presence and won't be a complete train wreck if called on. If he doesn't re-sign in Arizona, McCoy could be a good, cheap option for the 49ers.

Geno Smith

Career stats: 58.8 percent, 6,917 yards, 34 touchdowns and 37 interceptions

2021 stats: 68.4 percent, 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception

Smith spent the last three seasons as Russell Wilson's backup in Seattle and played well after a less than ideal start to his career with the New York Jets, New York Giants, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Smith started three games in place of an injured Wilson this season. He completed 65 of 95 passes for 702 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He played much better than some anticipated, showing he is a capable NFL backup quarterback.

I don't think Smith checks all the boxes for the 49ers, but he could be a bargain-bin option if they don't get their top choices.

Tyrod Taylor

Career stats: 61.3 percent, 10, 736 yards, 59 touchdowns and 25 interceptions

2021 stats: 60.7 percent, 966 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions

Taylor likely will fall into the category of quarterbacks looking to compete for a starting job, but I'm not sure that destination is out there for him.

Taylor played well in his first game-and-a-half with the Texans before being injured. Taylor struggled after returning from injured reserve and was replaced by rookie Davis Mills.

Given his injury history and low upside, Taylor likely will be looking at a backup job this offseason.

Taylor checks the experience box and can start if called on. But the injury concerns make Taylor not as reliable as some of the other options.

Mitchell Trubisky

Career stats: 64.1 percent, 10, 652 yards, 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions

Trubisky spent the past season in Buffalo as Josh Allen's backup. While he might look to go somewhere he can compete for the starting spot, Trubisky might not be far enough removed from his Bears tenure to convince someone he deserves another shot.

Perhaps the Steelers or Commanders take a flier on the physical tools, but it's more likely he ends up as a backup for one more year.

Trubisky isn't the veteran presence the 49ers might want behind Lance. He won't be the teacher that Brissett or Dalton or Mariota would be. But he is capable of starting and keeping the 49ers in games if called on.

When selecting a backup, the 49ers will have to weigh what is most important to them. There is no perfect option set to hit the market.

Download and follow the 49ers Talk Podcast