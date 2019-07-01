Eight 2020 seniors get first-round grades from NFS

We haven’t even gotten through the 2019 Supplemental Draft yet, but it’s never too soon to think about the 2020 NFL Draft.

According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the initial list of grades on seniors scouted by National Football Scouting (the group that runs the Scouting Combine and grades college players for NFL teams) has gone out, with eight players getting their equivalent of first-round grades.

The eyes are immediately drawn to quarterback Justin Herbert of Oregon, the only passer among that group.

The other seven include Washington offensive tackle Trey Adams, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, Alabama defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, LSU cornerback Kristian Fulton, South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara, and Vanderbilt tight end Jared Pinkney.

Of course, that’s a short list (there will be 24 other guys who get first-round grades from the NFL teams that pick them), and it doesn’t include underclassmen such as Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

But it’s something to start the conversation, which of course never really ends.