Eichenberg, Henderson, Hart and Hartman. Four players to watch against Ohio State football

SOUTH BEND — Ready or not, here it comes for Notre Dame football — a big game, a big home game, a big home night game and a chance to make a national statement against No. 6 Ohio State, a program that the Irish haven’t beaten since (checks notes) 1936.

Here are four players to keep an eye on during Saturday’s showdown:

Pick this: Vote: Who should be 'College GameDay' celebrity guest picker for Notre Dame-Ohio State?

No. 6 OHIO STATE (3-0)

MLB TOMMY EICHENBERG (35)

If the name sounds familiar, it should. Eichenberg is the younger brother of the former Irish left tackle, Liam Eichenberg, now with the Miami Dolphins. This Eichenberg has made a name for himself closer to his Cleveland home and on the other side of the ball.

Much of what Ohio State does defensively centers around middle linebacker Tommy Eichenberg.

Much like JD Bertrand for Notre Dame, the 6-foot-2, 239-pounder Eichenberg makes everything run smoothly for the Buckeyes’ 3-3-5 defense. Through three games, he has a team-high 20 tackles, including a team-best 15 solo stops. He made a season-high 10 tackles in last week’s win over Western Kentucky, but that’s no surprise. Eichenberg has carved out a career being around the ball.

A two-time Academic All-Big Ten and graduate student, Eichenberg led the Buckeyes in tackles last season with 120, including 77 solos, the most by a Buckeye since 2013. In 2022, he made a Rose Bowl record 17 tackles against Utah.

Notre Dame could do little with Eichenberg last September. He led Ohio State with nine tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks in the win. This year, it better be a different story if the Irish want the outcome to be different.

RB TREYVEYON HENDERSON (32)

The lean is to highlight quarterback Kyle McCord, stepping into the road atmosphere blast furnace for the first time, or one the ridiculously gifted receivers that, like Buckeyes, seem to grow on trees around the Midwest.

The pick is Henderson given that McCord is still kind of/sort of getting his feet wet as the starter in what promises to be a nerve-wracking environment. Ryan Day likes to take some shots and score points, but this might be a game where he stays closer to the Big Ten blueprint – establish the ground game, grind out drives and the clock and get out with a rock-fight kind of win.

If Ohio State wants to run the ball, it can run it well with former No. 1 overall recruit TreyVeyon Henderson.

Henderson’s a rock-fight kind of guy. The nation’s No. 1 running back recruit coming out of Hopewell, Virginia in 2021, the 5-10, 212-pound junior last week became the 28th player in Buckeye history to run for at least 2,000 career yards. He averages 6.4 yards per rush and has run for 47, 56 and 88 in the first three games, which also includes four touchdowns the last two weeks. Henderson single-handedly ground down Notre Dame last season with a game-high 91 yards on 15 carries.

Tackle talk: Sloppy tackling remains a concern for Notre Dame football with Ohio State up next

No. 9 NOTRE DAME (4-0)

CB CAM HART (5)

When wide receiver Jayden Thomas beat Hart in an end-zone pass drill during preseason, you kind of shrugged and figured Hart would turn the tables on opposing receivers this season. Just wait. Well...

Hart ranks 18th in tackles with five. He’s tied for the team lead with two tackles for loss and leads with three pass breakups for a squad that ranks first nationally in pass efficiency defense, so there’s that. But the graduate student/captain has had a relatively quiet start to his final season. Aside from the Thomas camp clip, all indications pointed to Hart having a breakout/monster final year. He was healthy. He looked in great shape. He would deliver.

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart will be tested Saturday by a ridiculously talented Ohio State wide receviing corps.

He has to against an Ohio State offense that runs out talented receivers in waves. Hart might find himself matched against Marvin Harrison, Jr., or Emeka Egbuka or Julian Fleming. All three have made at least 11 catches, so they all get chances. Not wanting to test interception expert Benjamin Morrison on the other side, Ohio State may zero in on Hart. Your main guys must deliver in big games. Hart is a main guy. This is a big game.

QB SAM HARTMAN (10)

What has Hartman meant to the Notre Dame offense? Through four games, Notre Dame has averaged 508.8 yards per game. In last year’s loss at Ohio State, it gained a total of 253 yards. Oof.

There you go. Why should Notre Dame like its chances in this one? Because it has Hartman, and Hartman has been everything as advertised to date. The Irish average 23 first downs and 304.3 passing yards per game. He’s completed 71.1 percent of his passes (64-for-90) for 1,061 yards and 13 touchdowns. The next interception thrown will be his first.

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman will get to experience his first really big game atmopshere Saturday against No. 6 Ohio State. How will he respond?

Hartman leads the nation in passing touchdowns (13), is third in pass efficiency (217.8), fourth in yards per attempt (11.79) and is fifth in passing yards (1,061). That’s all from a quarterback at Notre Dame. It can’t be said enough – the Irish have a chance because they have Hartman. Say it and read it again and again.

This is a big game for a lot of reasons. For the Irish. For head coach Marcus Freeman, and for Hartman. If he plays well and wins this one, whispers about a run at the Heisman Trophy will only intensify.

Follow South Bend Tribune and NDInsider columnist Tom Noie on X (formerly Twitter): @tnoieNDI. Contact: (574) 235-6153.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football vs. Ohio State four players to watch