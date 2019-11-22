Eichelberger leads Cleveland St. past UNC-Wilmington 47-46

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Algevon Eichelberger had a key slam dunk with 1:09 left to play and finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Tre Gomillion’s scored the game-winning basket on a putback with 11 seconds remaining to lift Cleveland State to a 47-46 win over UNC Wilmington in the D.C. Classic on Friday.

Coming out of a TV timeout, Hugo Ferreira passed to Eichelberger for a dunk that pulled the Vikings (2-4) within 46-45. Ferreira had a steal that led to a missed jumper by Craig Beaudion, but Gomillion grabbed the offensive rebound and scored to put Cleveland State ahead. Carter Skaggs missed a 3-pointer for UNCW with 3 seconds to go and even though the Seahawks corralled the rebound they turned the ball over before they could get a shot off.

Craig Beaudion came off the bench to score 10 with three assists for Cleveland State. Gomillion added eight rebounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jake Boggs led the Seahawks (3-3) with 11 points, while Imajae Dodd had a team-high seven rebounds.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com