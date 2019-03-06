Eichel near milestone as Sabres visit Blackhawks

Jack Eichel will try to set a career high in goals scored when his Buffalo Sabres visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

The 22-year-old Massachusetts native, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NHL draft, already has matched his career high with 25 goals in 63 games. He has six goals in his past five games and is coming off a two-goal performance against the Edmonton Oilers.

Eichel offered a simple reason for his recent success. He is throwing the puck at the net without trying to be too perfect.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"I probably haven't been the most consistent scorer this year," Eichel said to the Buffalo News. "I think I've probably passed up too many opportunities to shoot the puck at times. As of recent it's been, for one, I've tried to shoot a lot more, and I think it's not always about how hard it is. I've been trying to just shoot lower and release the puck quicker, surprise goalies a little bit.

"I think it's been working. You can't score, obviously, if you miss the net. So (I'm) just trying to fine-tune that, I guess."

Buffalo (30-28-8, 68 points) has dropped back-to-back contests and is a longshot to claim a spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The team is 2-7-1 since Feb. 15 and has given up four-plus goals in each of its regulation losses during that span.

The playoff outlook also has turned bleak for Chicago (27-30-9, 63 points), which, like Buffalo, has lost two games in a row. Defense has also been shaky for the Blackhawks, who have allowed four-plus goals in seven of their last eight games and eight of their last 10.

Story continues

Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane, who grew up in Buffalo and attended Sabres games as a child, leads Chicago and ranks second in the NHL with 94 points (40 goals, 54 assists) in 65 games. He has played his hometown team 16 times in his career, tallying 10 goals and 11 assists.

Eichel leads Buffalo with 72 points (25 goals, 47 assists) in 63 games this season. Two teammates are next with 58 points -- Jeff Skinner (36 goals, 22 assists) and Sam Reinhart (18 goals, 40 assists).

The showdown against the Sabres offers another growth opportunity for Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson, a 26-year-old Swede who has enjoyed a breakout season. He already has tripled his career high with 48 points (13 goals, 35 assists) in 63 games.

"It has been a breakout year and he's shown that he can do special things at our level," Blackhawks coach Jeremy Colliton said in comments published by the Chicago Tribune. "He's been great for the power play, and whenever he's on the ice, he makes plays not many guys in the league make. That's been a huge development for him.

"Doesn't mean we're not going to ask him to do more away from the puck and defensively, because ultimately we don't want him to limit himself as far as (the) player he can be. We want him to be dominant at both ends. Skill-wise, skating (and) size, he can do it. It's just a matter of committing to it."

Chicago is 14-13-6 at home this season. Buffalo is 11-18-4 on the road.

--Field Level Media