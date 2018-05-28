Egyptian lawyer files $1.2 billion lawsuit against Sergio Ramos for injuring Mohamed Salah in Champions League final

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah’s status in the upcoming 2018 World Cup is now up in the air after he left the Champions League final early with a shoulder injury on Saturday.

That’s not sitting well with Egyptian fans — especially with one fan in particular.

An Egyptian lawyer launched a $1.2 billion lawsuit against Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, who pulled Salah down in the first half of the Champions League final on Saturday in Kiev, Ukraine. Salah landed awkwardly on his shoulder and left the game in the 30th minute.

The DIRTY play by Sergio Ramos to injure Mohamed Salah in the Champions League Final. Salah went to the locker roompic.twitter.com/YUlGflB8p5 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 26, 2018





Bassem Wahba appeared on Egyptian television to announce that he had officially filed a lawsuit and a complaint to FIFA, accusing Ramos of causing Salah “physical and psychological harm” on purpose, according to Goal.com. Should he win any money in the lawsuit, Wahba will donate to the Long Live Egypt Fund.

“Ramos intentionally injured Mo Salah and should be punished about his actions,” Wahba said, according to Goal.com. “I’ve filed a lawsuit and complaint to FIFA. I’ll ask for compensation, which could exceed €1 billion, for the physical and psychological harm that Ramos gave Salah and the Egyptian people.”

While Wahba and the Egyptian people may be worried, both Salah and the Liverpool medical staff seem confident that he’ll be ready in time for the World Cup, which kicks off in Russia on June 14.

Egypt’s minister of youth and sport even confirmed on Saturday that Salah would recover in time for the event, and that Salah will still make the Egyptian roster that is expected to be announced next week.

It was a very tough night, but I'm a fighter. Despite the odds, I'm confident that I'll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need. pic.twitter.com/HTfKF4S70e — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 27, 2018





“It was a very tough night, but I’m a fighter,” Salah tweeted on Sunday. “Despite the odds, I’m confident that I’ll be in Russia to make you all proud. Your love and support will give me the strength I need.”

