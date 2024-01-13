Egypt XI vs Mozambique: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for AFCON game

Six-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Egypt are in good form heading into this year’s opener against Mozambique.

Beaten finalists last time out, they are among the favourites for this year’s AFCON and are currently on a five-match unbeaten run.

Mohamed Salah is of course the star turn as Rui Vitoria’s side look to win the tournament for the first time since 2010.

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush, however, is emerging as something of a star and there is a hope all of Egypt's attacking options can hit the ground running in the Ivory Coast.

In fine form at club level, the 24-year-old could perhaps ease the burden on Salah.

Predicted Egypt XI: Sobhi; Kamal, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, El Fotouh; Elneny, Ashour, Attia; Salah, Mohamed, Trezeguet

Time and date: 5pm BST on Sunday January 14 2024

Venue: Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports