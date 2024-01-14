Egypt vs Mozambique LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Egypt vs Mozambique LIVE!

Mohamed Salah's bid to finally win the Africa Cup of Nations gets underway today as Egypt take on Mozambique in Abidjan. The Pharaohs already hold the record for AFCON titles and are strongly tipped to be in amongst the race for the title in Ivory Coast.

Egyptian hearts were broken with defeat in the final of both the 2017 and 2021 tournaments. They lost on penalties to Senegal in Cameroon three years ago and they will rely on a similar experienced team to get them over the line this time around. Mozambique, meanwhile, are sat 111th in the official FIFA world rankings and have never won a game at AFCON.

That makes Salah and Co big favourites to win on the opening weekend, in a Group B which includes a tricky Cape Verde team and one of Africa's footballing stalwarts, Ghana. Those two teams face off later tonight. Follow Egypt vs Mozambique LIVE via Standard Sport's match blog!

Egypt vs Mozambique updates

GOAL! Mohamed put Egypt ahead within 90 seconds

GOAL! Witi heads shock Mozambique leveller

GOAL! Mambas lead through Clesio

Egypt 1-2 Mozambique | 66 mins

18:27 , Marc Mayo

Two Egypt changes incoming.

Omar Marmoush and Omar Kamal come on, for Trezeguet and Mohamed Hany.

Eintracht Frankfurt winger Marmoush is in top form in Germany...

Mozambique also turn to their bench as striker Stanley Ratifo is replaced by Lau King.

Highlights: Mozambique take the lead

18:25 , Marc Mayo

Clesio Bauque scored the famous goal to qualify the Mambas for AFCON and has fired them in front here, in pursuit of a first-ever win at the competition.

WHAT A TURNAROUND! 🔁



— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 14, 2024

Egypt 1-2 Mozambique | 64 mins

18:24 , Marc Mayo

Early signs of desperation from Egypt as Mohamed Abdelmonem hits and hopes from 25 yards out, a decent try but always going wide.

Egypt 1-2 Mozambique | 62 mins

18:23 , Marc Mayo

Reinildo Mandava booked for the first card of the game.

Let's take a look back at the goals, starting with the equaliser...

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 14, 2024

Egypt 1-2 Mozambique | 60 mins

18:21 , Marc Mayo

Well, well, well.

This is, on paper, the easiest game Egypt will get in Group B - an opponent they had never conceded a goal to let alone never lost to.

And all of a sudden they are behind.

They can't really argue either, it's been a slow performance from the Pharaohs.

GGGOOOOOOOAAALLLL!!! Egypt 1-2 Mozambique | Clesio, 59'

18:19 , Marc Mayo

THEY'VE DONE IT AGAIN!

Clesio Bauque breaks in behind to score and MOZAMBIQUE LEAD!

Wow!

GGGOOOOAAALLLL!! Egypt 1-1 Mozambique | Witi, 55'

18:17 , Marc Mayo

WHAT A HUGE GOAL FOR MOZAMBIQUE!

Their first goal in 14 years at AFCON and first ever against Egypt.

A bullet header from Witi beats the palm of Mohamed El Shenawy after a lovely cross from Domingos.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 53 mins

18:14 , Marc Mayo

Not quite clicking for Egypt this half, Mohamed Elneny floating a ball forward that is easy for the goalkeeper to claim.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 50 mins

18:11 , Marc Mayo

Good block from Guima to close down Mohamed Salah's attempt inside the D after the ball drops for the Liverpool winger.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 49 mins

18:10 , Marc Mayo

Bruno Langa straight into the action to line up a free-kick from 30 yards out.

He winds up with a long run-up and hits it hard, low... and wide.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 47 mins

18:09 , Marc Mayo

It looks like a switch to three at the back for Mozambique with those changes.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | Kick-off!

18:06 , Marc Mayo

The second half begins in Abidjan.

Mozambique sent out early by Chiquinho Conde, who has some final words for Witi on the touchline before Egypt emerge.

Two changes from the Mambas as Domingues and Gildo Vilanculos depart for Clesio Bauque and Bruno Langa. Mexer takes the armband.

History not on Mozambique's side

18:03 , Marc Mayo

In their previous five games against Egypt, they have never scored a goal...

The Pharaohs currently have a 10-0 historical aggregate over the south-east Africans!

Not bad from Mozambique

17:59 , Marc Mayo

Some smart play around the final third but nothing to show for it yet.

The Mambas have failed to test the goalkeeper with a shot on target, despite holding their own in the possession stakes.

Steady as she goes for Egypt

17:55 , Marc Mayo

Mostafa Mohamed's powerful effort put Egypt ahead after 90 seconds and it has been a bit tighter than they might have liked since then.

It's been a very similar first half to last night's between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau, where the favourites scored early but failed to build on their lead.

Some nervy moments aside, they will hope Mozambique tire to open the game up for some second-half goals.

HALF-TIME!



— CAF (@CAF_Online) January 14, 2024

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | Half time!

17:50 , Marc Mayo

Mozambique survive a corner and shot from distance before an attempt to break quickly fizzles out.

And that is the break!

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 45 mins

17:46 , Marc Mayo

The board goes up for four minutes' injury time.

Ahmed Hegazy rises highest to meet Mohamed Salah's free-kick into the box... flicked wide.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 43 mins

17:43 , Marc Mayo

Interesting stat as the half-time break beckons...

We've got passing accuracy rates of 90 and 87 per cent from Egypt and Mozambique, respectively.

No lumping it forward here, intricate short passing play around the wings is both teams' preferred option.

You may think Egypt would be happier to go long to hit the big man Mostafa Mohamed, and indeed it's Mohamed Salah sent through with a quick ball over the top but the goalkeeper is out well.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 40 mins

17:40 , Marc Mayo

That may just win the award for most audacious shot on the tournament...

Domingos, the Mambas' right-back, tries to drill the ball into the top corner with the outside of his boot from literally 40 yards out. It goes way, way high and wide.

Highlights: Egypt goalkeeper's superb save

17:39 , Marc Mayo

Certainly the closest Mozambique have come so far.

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 14, 2024

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 36 mins

17:36 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Mohamed El Shenawy leaps to divert the ball over his crossbar as a Mozambique cross to the far-post nearly loops into the net!

That would have been an own goal, in fact.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 34 mins

17:34 , Marc Mayo

We've not seen any magic from Mohamed Salah yet and he's teed up for a cross at the edge of the box... but his outside-of-the-boot dink is easily defended.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 31 mins

17:32 , Marc Mayo

We're back underway after that cooling break.

Mozambique settling into some possession as they seek a first shot on target.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 28 mins

17:30 , Marc Mayo

Time for a water break.

It's been a pretty frantic opening quarter to the game, so hopefully this will help maintain that.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 25 mins

17:26 , Marc Mayo

POST!

Lovely link-up play between Mohamed Salah and Mostafa Mohamed as Egypt enjoy lots of time and space in the Mambas box.

The ball falls to Trezeguet, who unleashes a low effort that pings off the outside of the woodwork and out for a goal kick.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 21 mins

17:22 , Marc Mayo

It may be a factor that the Mambas begin to tire having put a lot of effort into the first quarter of the game in this searing heat.

Of course, they're used to such temperatures but on this stage against Egypt it could have an impact later on.

Zizo smacks a hopeful effort over the bar for the Pharaohs from 30 yards out.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 18 mins

17:19 , Marc Mayo

Fairly lively start from both teams despite the 75 per-cent humidity and 30°C heat.

Scattered thunderstorms are a threat in the Ivorian capital today but it's fairly bright in the setting evening sun for the scattered fans to bask in.

And Mozambique are playing some decent stuff too, Witi fluffing a header at the far post before regaining control, beating a man and dragging a shot wide.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 15 mins

17:16 , Marc Mayo

Good battle forming between Mohamed Salah and Reinildo Mandava, the Atletico Madrid defender handed a man-marking job on the Liverpool winger.

That's about as high-quality a match-up as you're likely to get at AFCON! Champions League levels.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 12 mins

17:12 , Marc Mayo

First effort on goal by Mozambique as a free-kick into the box falls to Gildo Vilanculos, who swipes a volley well wide.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 10 mins

17:11 , Marc Mayo

CHANCE!

Mozambique enter the Egyptian box but a loose pass allows Mohamed Salah to spearhead a counter attack...

Mostafa Mohamed takes a really heavy touch into the penalty area, dragging himself wide but he hits the target and forces a save nonetheless.

Highlights: Egypt strike after 90 seconds

17:09 , Marc Mayo

Mohamed Salah's blushes spared by his teammate!

DREAM START FOR EGYPT! 🇪🇬



— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) January 14, 2024

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 7 mins

17:08 , Marc Mayo

First sight of Domingues on the ball for Mozambique, the 40-year-old captain and midfielder with a neat little turn before running into trouble.

They come forward but Witi overhits a cross from the right. Out of play it goes.

Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | 4 mins

17:06 , Marc Mayo

The Mambas had barely touched the ball by the time that opening goal came - after barely 90 seconds.

Egypt settle into possession after the restart, what a start to their tournament.

GGGOOOOAALLL!!! Egypt 1-0 Mozambique | Mohamed, 2'

17:03 , Marc Mayo

WHAT A FINISH!

Mohamed Salah swipes an air-kick at a cross from the left and Mostafa Mohamed quickly swivels a shot into the bottom corner!

Egypt vs Mozambique | Kick-off!

17:01 , Marc Mayo

We are underway in Group B as Egypt take on Mozambique.

What can the Pharaohs, many people's pre-tournament favourites, do against the Mambas?

Man in the middle

16:58 , Marc Mayo

We have Mauritanian official Beida Dahane with the whistle today.

Egypt in red, Mozambique in yellow... and we're moments away from kick-off!

— CAF (@CAF_Online) January 14, 2024

Time for the national anthems

16:55 , Marc Mayo

The admittedly pretty thin crowd rises to its feet for the Egyptian national anthem first, 'Bilady, Bilady, Bilady'.

Then it's the turn of Patria Amada of Mozambique.

Here come the teams!

16:53 , Marc Mayo

Led out by Mohamed Salah and Domingues, the crowd rises to greet the players.

The lowdown on Group B

16:51 , Marc Mayo

It is fair to say that his group is there for Egypt's taking.

Mozambique have never won a game at AFCON and will be happy to threaten a place in the knockouts via a third-place runner-up spot.

Cape Verde can be a bit more optimistic of their chances, with a tightknit squad fancying their chances.

Then there is Ghana, who have struggled for form of late and arrive in Ivory Coast under the tutelage of Chris Hughton.

Egypt, with 12 wins in their last 14 games, are comfortably the favourites to top the group.

War of words in the build-up

16:49 , Marc Mayo

Morocco and Egypt's paths may once again cross at AFCON - and there is clearly no love lost between the rivals.

Azzedine Ounahi criticised the Pharaohs' style of play and alleged timewasting tactics before the tournament.

That prompted Egypt striker Mostafa Mohamed to highlight his country's proud trophy record in this competition.

He remarked: “I haven’t heard or seen any statements from any Moroccan player, but if he said that, our history and numbers speak for themselves.

“We have won the title seven times, and, God willing, we will achieve it for the eighth time. If he believes that approach brings victory, I advise him to do it to win titles.”

Egypt vs Mozambique | Countdown to kick-off

16:45 , Marc Mayo

Mohamed Salah and Co are wrapping up their warm-ups in Abidjan with this game just 15 minutes away!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Get to know Mozambique

16:40 , Marc Mayo

Atletico Madrid defender Reinildo Mandava is the star name in the Mozambique squad for AFCON.

After that, you would have to be a real football hipster (or, you know, from Mozambique) to be familiar with their squad.

Stanley Ratifo, a stalwart at fifth-tier German club CfR Pforzheim, leads the line ahead of 40-year-old midfielder Domingues earning his 106th cap as the country's record appearance-holder.

📋 𝐒𝐓𝐀𝐑𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐗𝐈 📋



— CAF (@CAF_Online) January 14, 2024

Fans in the ground

16:36 , Marc Mayo

The Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny is gently filling up with supporters for what is a double-header, as the same venue hosts tonight's match between Ghana and Cape Verde, also in Group B.

(REUTERS)

How Mozambique line up

16:29 , Marc Mayo

Mozambique XI: Siluane; Macandza, Mexer, Dove, Mandava; Vilanculos, Guimaraes, Amade, Witi; Pelembe, Ratifo

Subs: Nanani, Malembana, Nene, Bruno Langa, Amadu, Lau Ha King, Clesio, Joao Bonde, Fazito, Ivan, Nangy

Mozambique are bigger than sum of our parts, says manager

16:22 , Marc Mayo

Chiquinho Conde struck an optimistic tone when discussing his Mozambique side's hopes against Egypt.

Ranked 111th in the world and having never won a game at AFCON, they are big underdogs today.

Conde said: "I had hoped for better circumstances heading into the game against Egypt, but we will have to cope with the absence of four players in different positions.

"Nevertheless, we will make every effort to prepare the remaining players for the upcoming matches.

"While Egypt's team is theoretically stronger than ours, we believe this tournament will be an opportunity for our team to shine.

"Although we may lack big stars like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, we have faith in the collective abilities of our players."

Throwback: How Egypt lost the 2021 AFCON final

16:17 , Marc Mayo

Two of Egypt's last three Africa Cup of Nations campaigns have ended in defeat at the last hurdle.

It was an agonising penalty shootout loss to Senegal two years ago, before the same team knocked them out of the World Cup qualifiers in the same fashion.

Can this be their year for revenge?

An astonishing penalty save that crowned Senegal as the continental champions 🏆



— CAF (@CAF_Online) September 13, 2022

Mohamed Salah starts for Egypt

16:12 , Marc Mayo

As expected, the Liverpool winger slots in alongside Mostafa Mohamed and Trezeguet as the Pharaohs' front three.

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny will sit in the centre of the park alongside Ahmed Sayed - aka Zizo - and Hamdy Fathy.

Veteran goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy takes the gloves.

Full time in Group A

16:06 , Marc Mayo

A very good start to AFCON for Ivory Coast...

In the hosts' group, Nigeria have been held to a 1-1 draw by Equatorial Guinea.

(AFP via Getty Images)

The Egypt team is in!

16:01 , Marc Mayo

Egypt XI: El Shenawy; Hany, Abdelmonem, Hegazi, Hamdy; Elneny, H. Fathi, Zizo; Salah, Mohamed, Trezeguet

Subs: Gabr, Kamal, Ashour, Kouka, Kahraba, Fatouh, Attia, M. Fathi, Marmoush, Abou Gabal, Sobhy, Lasheen

(REUTERS)

Team news up next!

15:55 , Marc Mayo

We're expecting to learn the line-ups imminently...

Mozambique boss annoyed by player suspension

15:50 , Marc Mayo

One key man who won't be taking to the pitch today for Mozambique is Geny Catamo.

Two bookings in the qualifiers means the winger, 22, is banned for the Egypt game.

Mozambique boss Chiquinho Conde said: "Unfortunately, we will be missing Geny Catamo for the game against Egypt, and it's disheartening to lose his services at such an important juncture.

"I urge CAF to reconsider their regulations.

"It is unjust to suspend a player from the Nations Cup finals for receiving two yellow cards in the qualifiers. However, we have a suitable substitute ready,"

Get your predictions in...

15:45 , Marc Mayo

A hefty 86 per cent of the public are backing Egypt!

Egypt vs Mozambique | Countdown to kick-off

15:36 , Marc Mayo

We are under 90 minutes away from this clash getting underway.

Team news is due out shortly!

Re-live last night's action

15:30 , Marc Mayo

Ivory Coast got AFCON going with a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau on Saturday evening.

It was far from the most-assured performance but Les Elephants ultimately sent the local fans home happy.

Read the full story!

The first #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023 #GoalOfTheDay Award brought to you by Jean-Philippe Krasso ⚽️



— CAF (@CAF_Online) January 14, 2024

Throwback: Mohamed Nagy Gedo stunner sinks Mozambique

15:23 , Marc Mayo

A proper, proper hit from Egypt's 2-0 win over today's opponents at the 2010 AFCON.

Mohamed Nagy Gedo 🆚 Mozambique



— KingFut.com (@King_Fut) January 14, 2024

Elsewhere at AFCON

15:13 , Marc Mayo

The first of three games has kicked off in Abidjan with Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea all square at 1-1.

Ivan Salvador's goal upset the Super Eagles, but Victor Osimhen quickly equalised with that game currently in the early exchanges of the second half.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Egypt vs Mozambique match odds

15:06 , Marc Mayo

Egypt to win: 4/11

Mozambique to win: 10/1

Draw: 31/10

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Head to head history and results

15:01 , Giuseppe Muro

Not only have Mozambique lost every game to Egypt, they have never scored a goal in this fixture, which has a 9-0 aggregate score.

Egypt wins: 5

Mozambique wins: 0

Draws: 0

Score prediction

14:54 , Giuseppe Muro

With 12 wins in their last 14 games, Egypt are arguably the form team entering this year's AFCON.

Egypt to win, 3-0.

Mozambique team news

14:47 , Giuseppe Muro

Mozambique have called up 40-year-old midfielder Domingues to add to his 106 caps while Atletico Madrid's Reinildo Mandava will be a key man at the back.

Egypt team news

14:40 , Giuseppe Muro

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny feature in an Egyptian squad where the bulk of the players have been selected from domestic clubs.

It is also an experienced squad consisting of nobody under the age of 24.

Salah and former Aston Villa man Trezeguet flanked Nantes striker Mostafa Mohamed in their friendly win over Tanzania to warm up for AFCON.

Good afternoon!

14:31 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of Egypt vs Mozambique!

A big afternoon ahead as Mohamed Salah kicks off his latest bid to finally win the Africa Cup of Nations.

We'll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm GMT from Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan. Stay with us!